Watch on our 25 foot tall screen! Food trucks on site. The surviving members of the resistance face the First Order once again. When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order's plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren. The legendary conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its peak bringing the Skywalker saga to its end.