Apple criticised for storing data inside China

Next week marks 20 years of the Apple Store. It traces its origins back to 1997 when Steve Jobs returned to the company as interim CEO. At that time, Apple relied on PC and electronics stores for the bulk of its sales where the Macintosh and PowerBook G3 went head-to-head with cheaper computers running Windows. Seeking to improve the retail presentation of Macintosh computers, Jobs and then Senior Vice President for Worldwide Operations Tim Cook laid out plans for a fundamental change in Apple's retail program. Jobs believed this had to involve a transformation in the customer relationship where purchasers were afforded more control over the presentation of the products. The rethink resulted in Apple launching its online store in 1997 while the first two physical retail stores opened in Tysons, Virginia and Glendale, California on May 19, 2001.