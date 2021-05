Bitcoin is often looked upon and talked about with the term “digital gold”. With bitcoin prices floating between the 50 and 60 -thousand-dollar mark per unit conversations have been had about how one day this cryptocurrency could end up replacing gold, the precious yellow metal as a go-to safe haven investment. With industries all across the business boards such including online sports betting sites all using bitcoin as one of their accepted currencies for their fans to bet on NFL games, could we be on the way to the proper establishment of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins as one of the world’s leading options for money usage?