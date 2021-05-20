Franklin D. Crabtree of Wright City, MO was born February 10th, 1937 to Elmer Lloyd and Ruby Ethel (Thrasher) Crabtree. He was the sixth of nine children. Preceded in death by brothers, Johnny Crabtree, Bill Crabtree. Sisters Audrey Gray, Jeretta Peoria, and Jessie Bable. Survived by brothers Don Crabtree (Elaine), Lloyd Crabtree, and sister Bonnie Irwin. He married the love of his life, Henrietta Nanney, for 62 years, the couple was lovingly known as Hank and Frank. They had two daughters Patty Kopp (Tim) and Jonell Hase (Stan). He loved bragging about and sharing his children's and grandchildren's achievements. He was blessed with five loving grandchildren. Ruby Martin (Aaron), Amanda May (Matt), Renee Hietman (Graham), Jared Hase (Sarah), and Katherine Crawley (Cody), and nine great-grandchildren. Frank started working for Drug Package at the age of 16 and worked for them for 26 years, first in the shipping department then as a printer in the press department before retiring in 1979. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards. He played cards almost every Saturday night; he was a serious Pitch player. Frank was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan; he never missed watching a game. He will always be remembered for his big smile and a warm welcome to everyone he met.