Helen Hayes Subject of Rockland History Podcast

47-year-old clinical therapist Vanessa Reiser from Rockland County, New York, will be running 285 miles across the state of New York over the course of 12 days in her wedding dress to raise awareness for narcissistic abuse. She told Fox News that the wedding dress symbolizes the way narcissists often use the promise of marriage or engagement to control their victims. Reiser herself was engaged to a diagnosed narcissist and sociopath, she told Fox News. She said during their relationship, there was a lot of "circulations." Reiser is a licensed therapist in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts and is developing a life-coaching program that will be available globally, she told Fox News. Reiser is also trying to raise $200,000 to donate to domestic abuse shelters in the nine New York counties she’s running through, which include Oswego County, Onondaga County, Madison County, Otsego County, Delaware County, Sullivan County, Orange County, Rockland County and New York County (Manhattan).