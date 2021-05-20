newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockland County, NY

Helen Hayes Subject of Rockland History Podcast

By Clare Sheridan
newyorkalmanack.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe May 2021 episode of “Crossroads of Rockland History,” remembers Helen Hayes. Joyce Bulifant, daughter-in-law of Hayes, shared fond memories of her mother-in-law; of her father-in-law, the playwright Charles MacArthur; and of their famous house in Nyack, Pretty Penny. Then we learned about an effort to establish Pretty Penny as a literary landmark from actor/writer/director Joel Vig.

www.newyorkalmanack.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nyack, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
City
Blauvelt, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Museum#Local History#Centennial#Pretty Penny#Women S History#Spotify#New York Almanack#Wrcr Radio#Crossroads#Daughter In Law#Artifacts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
Related
Rockland County, NYrocklandreport.com

Rep. Mondaire Jones Delivers Pitzer College 2021 Commencement Address

NYACK, NY -Congressman Mondaire Jones delivered the keynote address at Pitzer College’s 2021 virtual commencement ceremony. In his remarks, Congressman Jones urged graduates to “step up, and step into, the world.”. Congressman Jones’ Full Remarks can be viewed below. “Don’t wait to do good things,” said Congressman Jones in his...
Nyack, NYnyacknewsandviews.com

This Summer, Intern (At Home) for Nyack News & Views

Need Something to Do This Summer? Write, Report, and Learn w/ Us. Looking for something to do this summer where you can hone your writing, marketing, photographic, web development, or WordPress skills, all from home?. Previous intern assignments have included covering the Tappan Zee Bridge construction; interviewing a former soap...
Rockland County, NYriverjournalonline.com

Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers Introduce Realtor Gift Card Program

Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers have been serving Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam Counties since 1921. This month Wallauer announced a gift card program for realtors who can use the cards as gifts for new homeowners. Realtors can purchase a $50 card for $40, a $100 card for $80 and a $200 card for just $150. The gift cards can be applied to any purchase of paint and supplies, wall coverings, decorative hardware, upholstery, blinds, shutters, shades, or any Ace Hardware products at any of the 15 Wallauer locations. Wallauer will also include beautiful gift boxes for the cards and forward them directly to the homeowner if desired.
Nyack, NYnyacknewsandviews.com

The Villages: Nyack Schools Budget Vote and Board Election

This week in the villages: The Nyack Public Schools Budget Vote and Board Election is Tuesday. Upper Nyack will hold a public hearing on the proposed Noise Law at the Board of Trustees meeting. South Nyack will honor Dr. Frances Pratt. The Friday Family Movie Series continues in the Town of Orangetown and the Town of Clarkstown is looking to hire lifeguards and water safety instructors.
Palisades, NYrocklandreport.com

Great American Cookies Announces New Location at Palisades Center Mall

WEST NYACK, NY – Great American Cookies®, home of the original Cookie Cake, will open its newest location at Palisades Center this summer. The 724-square-foot store will be located on Level Three next to Macy’s. The Great American Cookies store at Palisades Center will make your life sweeter with 15...
Rockland County, NYPosted by
710 WOR

Woman Plans 285-Mile Run in Her Wedding Dress

47-year-old clinical therapist Vanessa Reiser from Rockland County, New York, will be running 285 miles across the state of New York over the course of 12 days in her wedding dress to raise awareness for narcissistic abuse. She told Fox News that the wedding dress symbolizes the way narcissists often use the promise of marriage or engagement to control their victims. Reiser herself was engaged to a diagnosed narcissist and sociopath, she told Fox News. She said during their relationship, there was a lot of "circulations." Reiser is a licensed therapist in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts and is developing a life-coaching program that will be available globally, she told Fox News. Reiser is also trying to raise $200,000 to donate to domestic abuse shelters in the nine New York counties she’s running through, which include Oswego County, Onondaga County, Madison County, Otsego County, Delaware County, Sullivan County, Orange County, Rockland County and New York County (Manhattan).
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Mall Greenmarket open this weekend — for real

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Greenmarket returns to the Staten Island Mall this Saturday, May 15 for its inaugural day. A spokesman for GrowNYC said three vendors would be expected — The Orchards of Concklin from Rockland County, N.Y., Francesca’s Bakery from Middlesex County, N.J. and Ole’ Mother Hubbert from Orange County, N.Y. In the mix of producers, shoppers can find bread, eggs, baked goods, vegetables, milk, yogurt and cheese.
Rockland County, NYwamc.org

NYS Lawmakers Sponsor Bill To Create Office For The Deaf, Hard Of Hearing

There is no New York state office dedicated to serving the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Now, a few lawmakers from the Hudson Valley hope to change that. Sean Gerlis is deaf, the third generation in his family; his son is the fourth. The West Nyack, Rockland County resident, citing statistics from a number of sources, says about 50 million people in the U.S. have some degree of hearing loss, out of a population of more than 300 million. Gerlis communicates using an American Sign Language interpreter via a video relay service. He says New York has many schools for the deaf as well as resources.
Rockland County, NYrocklandreport.com

Remembering Rockland County Clerk Paul Piperato

We remember Rockland County Clerk Paul Piperato. On this day last year, Rockland County lost a lifelong resident, one of the nicest people you will ever meet, and our County Clerk. Paul passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. He would start his political career as the 1976 class president at North Rockland High School, which foreshadowed his career in local politics. Paul was employed by the County of Rockland for over 30 years where he served as County Clerk for the last 15 years. Paul loved the people he worked with and it showed in the work that he did. He was an avid public servant and cared for the community like they were his own family.
Rockland County, NYNews 12

Teacher uses TikTok to help connect with students

Teachers have had a tough job keeping kids' attention via Zoom this year, but one Bronx teacher from Rockland County is now trending because of how she's been able to do it on TikTok. Nicole Lehoczky is now known as the TikTok teacher. She makes daily videos about the life...
Rockland County, NYrcbizjournal.com

Tune In Every Monday Morning at 9:15am on WRCR-1700-AM

On Mondays at 9:15am Rockland County Business Journal dishes dirt with Steve and Jeff on WRCR. We talk about retail, real estate, economic development and other issues impacting the county. Past shows are archived below. May 10, 2021 (14:37) To Vaccinate or Not to Vaccinate – Business Friendly Policy?. May...
Rockland County, NYrocklandreport.com

Rockland Officials Stress Safety for National Bike Month

NEW CITY, NY – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert remind residents to follow safety guidelines when out bike riding. One of the most important things you can do to stay safe when riding your bicycle is to wear a helmet that fits...
West Haverstraw, NYrocklandtimes.com

West Haverstraw Board Honors Margi Chapman For Service To Village

On May 5th 2021, during a meeting of the West Haverstraw Village board, local resident Margi Chapman was recognized for her outstanding service to the community. Mayor Robert D’Amelio and the village board came forward to present Chapman with a plaque to commemorate the work she has done to support the village of West Haverstraw.
New City, NYrocklandreport.com

New City Crash Victim Identified, GoFundMe Created to Support Family

New City, NY – In a letter to the school district, Superintendent Marty Cox released the identify of the Clarkstown North High School student who passed following Thursday’s accident in New City. Vlad Hvalyk was in his year at Junior at Clarkstown North High School and just a month shy of his 17th birthday. A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Clarkstown North High School Junior Vlad Hvalyk who tragically passed away on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 in a car accident on Congers Road in New City.