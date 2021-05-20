newsbreak-logo
Issa Rae Reveals Nipsey Hussle Played Peacemaker In Misunderstanding With Lauren London

Cover picture for the articleIn her Vanity Fair cover feature, Rae shared a story about the Victory Lap crafter and his skills in extending olive branches. Nipsey Hussle, the peacemaker? According to Issa Rae, the late rapper helped the media mogul temper problems between herself and Lauren London. Before becoming a big name in Hollywood, Rae landed on the radars of many thanks to her successful YouTube show Awkward Black Girl.

MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Blxst Wants to Take the Torch for L.A. Hip-Hop and Continue Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. It would simply be too easy to categorize 25-year-old Blxst as the latest rapping-singing product to break out of the West Coast hip-hop scene. Instead, the sleepy-eyed 1990’s baby, who has been compared to late O.G. hook king Nate Dogg and platinum-plus Compton phenom Roddy Ricch, is carving out his own lane. “The West Coast is really known for being gangsters,” Blxst says. “Now, we are experimenting. We are having fun with it.” The South Central, Los Angeles-born artist is also a beatmaker, songwriter and sound engineer. Blxst’s self-produced, 2020 debut EP, No Love Lost, was followed by an expanded deluxe edition late last year, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. He’s also racked up over 13 million Spotify streams of his mid-tempo come-on track “Chosen” featuring platinum players Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, and garnered cosigns by hip-hop behemoths J. Cole and Nas. “That’s not regular,” a humble Blxst says of Nas name-dropping him on an upcoming song. “As much as I try to be humble about it, it’s hard to keep that in. That’s big.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Lauren London says 'it's important' for her sons to see her 'moving forward with grief' following killing of Nipsey Hussle ... as she accepted film role in Without Remorse

Lauren London said she wanted to show her two sons she was getting back to normal by accepting a role in the upcoming film Without Remorse. The 36-year-old model and actress, and love of late rap star Nipsey Hussle, spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Monday about the factors that led her to the film.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Michael B. Jordan Calls Lauren London "One Of The Strongest Women I Know"

The future of Lauren London's career hung in the balance following the death of Nipsey Hussle. London was admittedly unsure of if she would navigate an acting career again, but after Michael B. Jordan reached out, she decided to lend her talents to the film, Without Remorse. Jordan and London star as a married couple who are expecting a child, but London revealed in an interview that the evolution of her character was why she decided to participate.
MoviesSt. Louis American

Lauren London returns to big screen, finds healing while filming

After stepping away to grieve her fiancé Nipsey Hussle’s death in 2019, Lauren London has returned to acting. She currently stars in “Without Remorse,” alongside Michael B. Jordan. In the film, Jordan’s character seeks revenge against ex-military officers who killed London’s character, their unborn child and members of his Navy...
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is such a special time of the year. It’s a time to show appreciation and love for all the mothers, grandmothers, and expecting mothers in your life for their unconditional love and support that’s gotten so many of us through good and bad times. Mother’s Day is also the day that people take to Instagram to show off the beautiful mothers in their own lives, often sharing devotion and appreciation posts for their mothers, grandmothers, aunts, mommy friends, and everyone in between in hopes of making their Mother’s Day that much more special. While everyone’s Instagram timeline is absolutely flooded with gorgeous mothers, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite celebs’ Mother’s Day shout-outs to take a look at how they celebrated this lovely day. Check out our celebrity Mother’s Day round-up below!
MusicPosted by
93.1 WZAK

MC Serch Says Nas Actually Owns Some Of Jay-Z’s Catalogue

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. It’s been twenty years since the infamous battle between Jay-Z vs. Nas officially kicked off. The two Hip-Hop icons are now on friendly terms, but they left behind some classic diss records in the can that Hip-Hoppers still debate to this day.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Black Rob's Funeral To Be Livestreamed On Diddy's REVOLT TV Network

The Hip Hop community has suffered a string of devastating losses this month — DMX on April 9, Black Rob on April 17 and Digital Underground’s Shock G on April 22. DMX was laid to rest in a two-day event over the weekend and now, the details for Black Rob’s funeral have been announced. According to an Instagram post from his former Bad Boy Records labelmate Mark Curry, Robert “Black Rob” Ross will he honored with his own Homegoing Celebration on Friday (April 30). The event will be livestreamed on Diddy’s REVOLT TV network at 9 a.m. EST.
Celebrities2dopeboyz.com

Ty Dolla $ign – “By Yourself” f. Bryson Tiller & Jhené Aiko (Video)

With all of the guests on his Featuring Ty Dolla $ign project, how did we miss Tiffany Haddish on it?!. Joking, of course. However, the actress and funny woman makes a cameo appearance — randomly, ha — in Ty$’ video for his update of “By Yourself.” Along with Bryson Tiller and Jhené Aiko, the Alex Bittan-directed video can be seen below.
MoviesComicBook

Peacemaker: James Gunn Reveals BTS Photo Showing How Much Work Goes Into Each Scene

John Cena's Peacemaker will be making his debut in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad, the relaunch of the dysfunctional but quite effective supervillain team. While he hasn't made his full debut yet, Cena's take on the character has already been a hit in the first trailers for the film, and even before those were released Gunn was working on a new Peacemaker series for HBO Max. Gunn is hard at work on the promising new series, and in a new post on Twitter Gunn gave fans a look at just how much work goes into not just the show as a whole but every single scene.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Diddy Legally Changes Middle Name to Love

Diddy is arguably one of the kings of name changes, but this time it looks like the adjustment was officially done on paper. On Monday (May 3), Diddy, who was once called Puff Daddy, Puffy, Puff and P. Diddy, but was born Sean John Combs, shared via Instagram a copy of what appears to be a legal document altering his given middle name from John to Love. The name changing decree, which is dated for Nov. 21, 2020, is signed—presumably by a judge—and indicates the court's approval of the change. The Bad Boy Records CEO now legally goes by Sean Love Combs.
Violent CrimesComplex

Talib Kweli Responds to Noname After She Defended His Harassment Accusers

Talib Kweli got into a tense exchange with Noname on Saturday,​​​​​​ after he defended himself against months-old harassment allegations. The back-and-forth began when a Twitter user shared a screenshot of Kweli’s recent criticism of Noname, whom he accused of propagating unproven claims about his treatment of women. The message, which was shared with Noname, read in part: