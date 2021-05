Let’s get the not so fun part out of the way. Just like last week, Auburn ran into a top notch arm in game one and the offense just couldn’t get enough going to keep up with a hot LSU offense. Landon Marceaux was excellent for 6 innings, keeping the Tigers off balance while Jack Owen had one bad inning that cost him and the Tigers fell in the opener. In game two, the bullpen woes continued and LSU just out scored Auburn in a 9-6 shoot out to take the series. That takes us to game 3 which looked more like a Friday night in the SEC rather than a game 3 get away day game, though it didn’t start off that way.