(CNN) -- Four more Republican governors are joining their peers in terminating federal pandemic unemployment benefits early, citing workforce shortages in their states. Jobless residents in Missouri, Iowa, Idaho and Tennessee join those in six other states who will soon lose the $300 weekly federal boost to their state benefits, though Congress has made it available until early September to those in states that continue to participate. The moves will also end the federal expansion of jobless benefits to freelancers, independent contractors, certain people affected by the virus and those who have run out of their regular state benefits.