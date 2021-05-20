newsbreak-logo
Grand Junction, CO

Waylon Travels to Star Trek Planet, No Gorns Found

By Waylon Jordan
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you remember the asteroid where the Metrons sent Captain Kirk and the Gorn to do battle? Well, I was just there, and I didn't see any Gorns. Come to think of it, I didn't see Captain Kirk, either. Metrons? None to speak of. You can visit this location, too.

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Film Star#Death Star#Asteroid#Los Angeles#The Alternative Factor#Captain Kirk#Chase#Planet Cestus Iii#Grand Mesa#Arena#Exact Points#Luck
