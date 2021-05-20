State Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Over Bond Payments

The Illinois Supreme Court has tossed out a lawsuit from a conservative activist that state officials say could have plunged the state into fiscal chaos. John Tillman of the Illinois Policy Institute sued to block payments sold by the state to address its pension debt and bill backlog. Tillman had claimed the bond payments were unconstitutional because they weren’t for “specific purposes” as laid out in the constitution. A Sangamon County judge threw out the suit, but an appeals court said it should proceed. But the high court says Tillman did not have grounds to file a suit over payments that had been going on for years before he initiated the complaint.