Lee Daniels Welcomes Veneno's Directors To Hollywood

Whether it’s film or television, true directorial masterpieces know no bounds, no language barriers—only raw emotions that evoke a sense of hope in others. That is exactly what Veneno, the mini-series based on Spanish trans icon Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez (aka “La Veneno”), did for American film director, producer, and screenwriter Lee Daniels. While oceans apart, the directors of the series Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo were able to touch not only Lee’s heart but those of many queer folks like them. As the Western world is catching up to the buzz surrounding the show, VMAN brought the three directors together or a call to discuss the cultural importance of the series.