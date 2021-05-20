newsbreak-logo
Pro-Life Leaders Organize ‘Men’s March for Life’ in DC For June, Will Media Cover?

By Gabriel Hays
News Busters
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe radical left and the media say it’s not a man’s business what a woman can do as far as aborting his son or daughter. Thankfully pro-life men are pushing back on this sexist excuse for baby killing, organizing a men’s only march for life. LifeSiteNews reported on the this...

AdvocacyWashington Examiner

The pro-life movement has much to celebrate this Mother's Day

Mother's Day is a beautiful celebration of life and motherhood, and we in the pro-life movement should take this day as an opportunity to focus on how our movement supports mothers. A report by the Charlotte Lozier Institute powerfully quantifies the impact of pregnancy care centers across America by using data to demonstrate how these centers help women from all walks of life.
Religionamericamagazine.org

No one can win the Communion wars over abortion

Yesterday, America reported that Cardinal Luis F. Ladaria, S.J., head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, had sent a letter to be shared with every bishop in the United States, warning that a proposed discussion over a national policy about pro-choice politicians receiving Communion could “become a source of discord rather than unity.” Cardinal Ladaria said that only after an “extensive and serene” two-stage dialogue, first among the bishops themselves and then with pro-choice politicians, should formal discussion of such a policy begin.
AdvocacyTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: 'Pro-life' platform about more than abortion

The abortion issue is the most popular hot-button item used by the Republican Party to continue to fuel the flames and energize the base. I am a pro-choice Democrat, and since 1973's SCOTUS opinion, states have been restricting abortion. This summer's SCOTUS opinion on admitting privileges was definitely a victory for the pro-choice camp, as admitting privileges give hospitals supreme veto power regarding abortions. I was pleased to see Chief Justice John Roberts uphold the integrity of the court's decision in the Louisiana case in the wake of a similar case in Texas.
Protestsbccatholic.ca

B.C. March for Life and pandemic ‘lining up’ to show dignity of life

For the second year in a row, pro-lifers were prevented from gathering by the thousands on Government Street and the lawn in front of the legislature buildings in Victoria due to various pandemic and travel related restrictions. After cancelling the event last year, organizers planned a virtual pro-life rally for...
meadowlakenow.com

NDP tables bill to ban pro-life protests near abortion clinics

The Saskatchewan NDP wants to ban pro-life protests near abortion clinics. Its Women’s Status Critic, Jennifer Bowes introduced a bill that would limit anti-abortion protests inside a “bubble” of 150 metres from any facility that performs abortion. She told reporters at the Saskatchewan Legislature Wednesday, the goal is to make...
MinoritiesWashington Examiner

Margaret Sanger's racist legacy lives on at Planned Parenthood

Everyone in the pro-life community has known for decades that Margaret Sanger was a racist. She believed in eugenics. She believed that only the “fit” should be breeding and that family size should be limited. Sanger particularly targeted the black population through her “Negro Project,” calling African Americans “reckless breeders” and “human weeds.”
Advocacyrebelnews.com

The future of the pro-life movement | Laura Klassen joins Adam Soos

Laura Klassen is young, telegenic, witty and pro-life. She's the creator of a cheeky viral video that pokes fun at the pro-choice argument that human rights are bestowed to humanity by the “magical birth canal.”. Klassen started making videos around the same time that she founded a Toronto-based nonprofit organization...
ReligionWashington Post

Catholic bishops are weaponizing the Eucharist

Regarding the May 1 Metro article “Biden’s stance on abortion rights sets up a debate among Catholic bishops”:. There is more variety and latitude in the Catholic Church than is sometimes believed, a circumstance that occasioned St. Cardinal John Henry Newman’s famous remark that he would “drink . . . to the conscience first, and to the pope afterwards.” This is not to say that as fundamental an issue as abortion is up for discussion among Catholics, only that the ways and extent of its representation and defense are and can be, so that our president, who is reported personally to reject and oppose the practice, should not be denied the sacrament of Communion because he observes as well the requirements of law, litigation and democratic procedure, as is appropriate to his office.
miami.edu

An emerging religious question: Will the faithful return?

Faced with a devastating pandemic and restrictive gathering orders, houses of worship across the country shifted gears, moving to online worship platforms, virtual meetings, podcasts, and a litany of innovative ways to spread the word and remain connected with their congregations. Yet even prior to the pandemic, membership to institutionalized...
Raleigh, NCnsjonline.com

U.S. Senate hopeful Walker headlines pro-life event

RALEIGH — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker moderated a pro-life forum Monday at Raleigh’s Beacon Hill Baptist Church that featured prominent anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson. Walker, himself a Baptist preacher, spoke with Johnson and two other women — Annette Lancaster and Sarah Eubanks — about their experiences as former abortion clinic workers.
MinoritiesIndependent Record

Reverend's remarks on race divide the body of Christ

Rev. Brehe’s column claiming Christians are racists, and that evangelical Christians are more racists than other denominations was not accurate, regardless of his research sources. As proof, he claimed that our children’s books about Jesus show him as white, and Jesus was not white. I am an evangelical author writing...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Cori Bush scorched for referring to women as ‘birthing people:' She's reducing mothers 'to a function'

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush riled up her online critics on Thursday when she referred to women as "birthing people" during a congressional hearing. The "squad" member was heavily ridiculed after she publicly refrained from using the word "women" during a Democratic oversight committee hearing where she recounted her personal experience with difficult pregnancies to raise awareness of the rising maternal death rate among Black expectant mothers.