Pro-Life Leaders Organize ‘Men’s March for Life’ in DC For June, Will Media Cover?

Regarding the May 1 Metro article “Biden’s stance on abortion rights sets up a debate among Catholic bishops”:. There is more variety and latitude in the Catholic Church than is sometimes believed, a circumstance that occasioned St. Cardinal John Henry Newman’s famous remark that he would “drink . . . to the conscience first, and to the pope afterwards.” This is not to say that as fundamental an issue as abortion is up for discussion among Catholics, only that the ways and extent of its representation and defense are and can be, so that our president, who is reported personally to reject and oppose the practice, should not be denied the sacrament of Communion because he observes as well the requirements of law, litigation and democratic procedure, as is appropriate to his office.