newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

"Look at what's happened in Oakland," Bay Area school district reverses course & refunds campus police program

Posted by 
Golden Gate Media
Golden Gate Media
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPOWp_0a61SGoy00
An East Bay school district has reversed course and has decided to bring police officers back onto campuses after parental outcry.Fremont Police Photo

Fremont’s Board of Education voted 4-1 May 20 in favor of fully reinstating its school resource officer program, reversing a 2020 decision to pull police off its campuses amid a national conversation about defunding law enforcement.

The change comes after a loud outcry from parents who were upset with the Board’s decision in 2020 to cut funding to the program.

Under the new terms, the program will be comprised of one sergeant & six officers who will be assigned to Fremont’s public high schools. Officers will also provide security for sporting events, dances, graduations, and other events. It will cost the school district $913,332 in the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents who spoke during the Board meeting cited rising crime throughout the Bay Area as reasons why the district should reinstate the long-running program as a layer of security for their kids.

“Previously, our School Resource Officer task force is made up of activists who are pursuing and pushing their political agenda, and they just ignored parents, completely,” said Jennifer Zhou Ma, a Fremont parent. “Under this anti-Asian hate environment, 60 percent of our student body is Asian. We need that safety assurance to be able to go back to school. Look at what's happened in Oakland, after defunding police and after defunding SROs, Asian Americans are attacked on a daily basis.”

“People shot on a bus full of students who just come back from a birthday party,” she added. “Do you want that to see to happen in Fremont?”

Opponents of the school resource officer program accused school board trustees of ignoring recommendations from the task force formed to provide input on the future of the program.

“It was clear that many of you did not read it, and maybe if you did he realize just how terrible this program is, instead of focusing on worthless anecdotes,” said Justin Valencia. “You somehow managed to change nothing since November except consider paying them more, there's been no community panel, no discussion of mental health funds, not anything that actually benefits students, but the cops, and that's quite insulting and despicable.”

Other parents disagreed with the characterization.

“Fremont is not Minneapolis and it’s not Oakland,” said Padma Gopalakrishnan, a parent, a supporter of the program. “There's no police brutality going on here. There is no evidence of racial bias by the SRO.”

“The task force is packed with people with known anti-SRO positions,” she said. "They hold opinions such as police regularly murdering people, and they have no interest in police reform, Because if they did, they would have asked for the program to be improved instead of being terminated. Are these same folks going to come and protect our children when they are attacked at school? I don't trust they will.”

According to the district, “staff will collaborate with Fremont Police on a new handbook to reflect the scope of program and steps for the program’s improvement.”

“We respect the law, and we trust law enforcement, and we want their support to keep our children safe,” Gopalakrishnan said.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Golden Gate Media

Golden Gate Media

San Francisco, CA
478
Followers
40
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

News and Information for the San Francisco Bay Area. Follow along for an in-depth look at current events happening in San Francisco and surrounding communities.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Education
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Police Sergeant#Campus Police#Area Schools#Public High Schools#Community Schools#School Year#Board Of Education#Anti Asian#Asian Americans#Bay Area#School Board Trustees#Students#Campuses#Refunds#Trust Law Enforcement#Police Reform#Officer#Sros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
Golden Gate Media

"A homicide every three days," Oakland Police union says force stretched thin as officers quit, violence surges

At least 10 officers have left the Oakland Police Dept. in recent weeks, signaling a staffing crisis, union officials said.Golden Gate Media. Oakland’s Police Officers Association criticized efforts by city council members to gut the police budget, saying the ongoing efforts to defund the department are affecting already low morale on the force.
Oakland, CASFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The Dublin City Council will likely extend the terms of its funding agreements for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard project, after the project extending Scarlett Drive southward to Dublin Boulevard was delayed. The pedestrian and bicyclist Dublin Boulevard Bridge was planned to be built once Scarlett Drive...
Alameda, CAMercury News

Oakland deputy chief named new Alameda police chief

The city of Alameda’s next top cop — taking over a department currently facing heavy scrutiny for the in-custody death of a man last month — will be Oakland Police Department Deputy Chief Nishant Joshi, who is well regarded both within the department and the community, the city announced Monday.
Marin County, CASonoma Index Tribune

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state - and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

May 16—There's an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region's counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
San Francisco, CAedsource.org

Summer school plans hinge on teacher energy

California school districts have big plans for summer school this year. There are millions of dollars in federal and state money to spend on robust summer programs that meet students’ academic and social and emotional needs, but district officials are scrambling to find enough teachers to fill classrooms. After months...
California StateBayInsider

California's K-12 enrollment drops by 160K students

OAKLAND, Calif. - Statewide enrollment numbers for K-12 public schools for the 2020-21 school year dropped nearly 3 percent, or 160,000 students, compared to the year before, according to the Public Policy Institute of California in a report released Friday. The figures were similar for Bay Area counties, which had...
Oakland, CASFGate

Here's what Bay Area residents want to hold onto after the pandemic

--- "I never want to commute regularly again, to minimize that I have family responsibilities and my life isn't just work. I don't want to go back to minimizing my family for my job. Mornings were a rush of getting the kids out of bed and ready to drop off at school in the 15-minute drop-off window, so I could crush into rush-hour BART (crossing my fingers for no delays), feeling perpetually behind. At promptly 5, I made the reverse trip desperately hoping for no hitch to be one of the last parents to pick up before 6 p.m. and not be fined for being late if BART has an issue. Then it's drive home, feed the kids something fast and press for homework and to-dos for the next day. Then I can get back to work and check on things after 9 until I can't keep my eyes open anymore. Rise and repeat. I don't want to go back to that. I want to keep cooking dinner at a reasonable hour on weeknights and spending time together. I want to keep sleep and balance and come collective empathy. I want to keep the appreciation that life is with people and work is not the only thing in people's lives." —C. Whittle.
San Francisco, CAEast Bay Times

San Francisco homicides: Three fatal shootings within 18 hours

Three people were fatally shot within 18 hours Friday and Saturday, the San Francisco police reported. • On Friday shortly after 6:30 p.m., a man was shot near Vienna Street and Persia Avenue, in the Excelsior district. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of the murder.
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

Hope & Belonging in the Bayview: Bridging the Post-COVID Divide

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.
Oakland, CAEast Bay Times

Park It: Some East Bay swim facilities to reopen Memorial Day weekend

After a year of closures, there’s good news on the waterfront — the East Bay Regional Park District will reopen some of its swim facilities starting Memorial Day weekend, though at limited capacity due to COVID-19 and available staffing. Swim areas planned for reopening are Contra Loma Regional Park in...
California Statemarinelink.com

Fire-Stricken Containership Starts Transit to Port of Oakland

The Unified Command, consisting of the U.S. Coast Guard, the State of California, and Witt O'Brien's said Sunday it was coordinating the safe transit of a container ship 80 miles southwest of Big Sur to the Port of Oakland, California after the ship had reported an engine fire on Friday.
Oakland, CAinvesting.com

Two dead after shooting in East Oakland, California - NBC Bay Area

(Reuters) - Two male victims died from gunshot wounds on Sunday night after a shooting was reported in East Oakland, California, NBC Bay Area reported https:// citing Oakland Police. The shooting was first reported at 5:53 p.m. local time on Sunday in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue in the...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Oakland, CAcoastguardnews.com

Unified Command begins transit of container ship to Port of Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO — The Unified Command is coordinating the safe transit of a container ship 80 miles southwest of Big Sur to the Port of Oakland, Sunday. The NYK Delphinus crew reported a continuous decrease in the temperature of the engine room’s surrounding bulkheads Sunday morning. No signs of smoke have been observed and all decks above the engine room are now accessible and have been fully ventilated.
San Mateo, CAEast Bay Times

Lumber prices soar, threatening Bay Area home projects

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Bay Area construction big and small mostly ground to a halt. But the construction industry, deemed essential, quickly ramped back up as home-bound families discovered new projects to freshen up their houses and yards. Now, surging demand and a pandemic-choked supply have driven lumber...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area ICU hospitalizations back at pandemic low - experts cite 'marvelous vaccines'

The Bay Area’s high rates of COVID-19 vaccinations and low coronavirus case rates are paying off in a big way when it comes to hospitalizations. According to data collected and analyzed by The Chronicle, ICU admissions of COVID-19 patients in Bay Area hospitals are at an all-time pandemic low. On May 14, there were 55 ICU patients with COVID-19 in Bay Area hospitals, which ties the pandemic low of 55 a year earlier on May 29, 2020.
Brentwood, CAmarinmommies.com

U-Pick Organic Cherries in Brentwood

Cherry season has just started in Northern California, and there's nothing quite like enjoying a sweet ripe organic cherry picked right off the tree. If you want to go pick your own cherries in the San Francisco Bay Area, you'll have to head out to the East Bay town of Brentwood, which is more or less our regional cherry growing capital. It's the perfect destination for a fun and delicious family outing.