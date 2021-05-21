"Look at what's happened in Oakland," Bay Area school district reverses course & refunds campus police program

An East Bay school district has reversed course and has decided to bring police officers back onto campuses after parental outcry. Fremont Police Photo

Fremont’s Board of Education voted 4-1 May 20 in favor of fully reinstating its school resource officer program, reversing a 2020 decision to pull police off its campuses amid a national conversation about defunding law enforcement.

The change comes after a loud outcry from parents who were upset with the Board’s decision in 2020 to cut funding to the program.

Under the new terms, the program will be comprised of one sergeant & six officers who will be assigned to Fremont’s public high schools. Officers will also provide security for sporting events, dances, graduations, and other events. It will cost the school district $913,332 in the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents who spoke during the Board meeting cited rising crime throughout the Bay Area as reasons why the district should reinstate the long-running program as a layer of security for their kids.

“Previously, our School Resource Officer task force is made up of activists who are pursuing and pushing their political agenda, and they just ignored parents, completely,” said Jennifer Zhou Ma, a Fremont parent. “Under this anti-Asian hate environment, 60 percent of our student body is Asian. We need that safety assurance to be able to go back to school. Look at what's happened in Oakland, after defunding police and after defunding SROs, Asian Americans are attacked on a daily basis.”

“People shot on a bus full of students who just come back from a birthday party,” she added. “Do you want that to see to happen in Fremont?”

Opponents of the school resource officer program accused school board trustees of ignoring recommendations from the task force formed to provide input on the future of the program.

“It was clear that many of you did not read it, and maybe if you did he realize just how terrible this program is, instead of focusing on worthless anecdotes,” said Justin Valencia. “You somehow managed to change nothing since November except consider paying them more, there's been no community panel, no discussion of mental health funds, not anything that actually benefits students, but the cops, and that's quite insulting and despicable.”

Other parents disagreed with the characterization.

“Fremont is not Minneapolis and it’s not Oakland,” said Padma Gopalakrishnan, a parent, a supporter of the program. “There's no police brutality going on here. There is no evidence of racial bias by the SRO.”

“The task force is packed with people with known anti-SRO positions,” she said. "They hold opinions such as police regularly murdering people, and they have no interest in police reform, Because if they did, they would have asked for the program to be improved instead of being terminated. Are these same folks going to come and protect our children when they are attacked at school? I don't trust they will.”

According to the district, “staff will collaborate with Fremont Police on a new handbook to reflect the scope of program and steps for the program’s improvement.”

“We respect the law, and we trust law enforcement, and we want their support to keep our children safe,” Gopalakrishnan said.