‘Puzzle Bobble VR’ Review – a Bright, Bubble-shaped Diamond in the Rough

As this article is set to be published, we’re diving in to the latest Pokemon GO event: Luminous Legends X! This event started on May 4, 2021, and will last until May 17, 2021, at 8PM local time. As is generally the case, some of the spawns and bonuses may last just beyond the scheduled end of the event – but don’t risk it! You’re going to want to try your hand at the Shiny Pokemon in this event as soon as possible.