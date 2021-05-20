newsbreak-logo
‘Puzzle Bobble VR’ Review – a Bright, Bubble-shaped Diamond in the Rough

By Scott Hayden
Road to VR
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePuzzle Bobble (1994), also known as Bust-a-Move in the West, pioneered the tile-matching puzzle genre, not only inspiring generations of mobile games like Candy Crush Saga, but also spawning uncountable clones throughout the decades. The 2D game is known for its simple but elegant gameplay, and Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey makes a valiant effort at translating those time-tested ingredients into a 3D environment for the first time. Puzzle Bobble VR’s numerous and oftentimes simple levels may not hook you initially, although there’s something to this demure bubble-popping adaptation that makes it feel like it could really take flight in the future.

#Puzzle Game#Diamond#Mobile Games#Oculus#Gameplay#Real Space#Candy Crush Saga#Survios#Taito#Angry Birds Vr#Identical Puzzles#3d Space#Bubbles#Globular 3d Masses#Power Ups#Single Player Content#Story Mode#Developer#Ammo Color#Coins
