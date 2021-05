As a parent (and when I was a teacher), I am always on the look out for great books that will hold my children’s attention and engage their minds. There are so many great children’s books out there it can be hard to identify which ones to purchase, so hopefully this list can act as a starting point. In Indianapolis, the Indy 500 is truly a community event – even if you don’t attend. Celebrate racing and this historic city-wide celebration with some of these great books!