See Deftones Play "Minerva" at 2003 Album Release Show

This is one of those weeks where the only thing that the following albums have in common is that they’re all released today! Country cornerstones Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall have been making regular pilgrimages to Marfa, Texas, and their campfire-ready harmonies are on full display on The Marfa Tapes. They also joined us earlier this week for a breezy and heartwarming NonComm set. London rockers Squid make use of every moment on their sprawling full-length debut, Bright Green Field. Toronto musician Simone Schmidt’s latest release as Fiver, Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition, is an inventive collection of ever-mutating songcraft. Longtime purveyors of retro funk and soul, Melbourne’s The Bamboos return with the party-starting Hard Up. Prolific songwriter Maia Sharp returns with her first collection in six years, Mercy Rising. Best known as the leader of The Revivalists, New Orleans-based David Shaw makes his self-titled solo debut. For the past few weeks, Sufjan Stevens has released ongoing installments of Convocations, an ambient opus that’s out in its entirety. Following last year’s Giver Taker, Boston singer Anjimile teams up with Jay Som, SASAMI, and Lomelda to rework their songs on the EP Reunion. Finally, Dan Auerbach unearths archival recordings of late swamp rock pioneer Tony Joe White for Smoke from the Chimney. PRESS PLAY on these released (and a bunch more) below…