See Deftones Play "Minerva" at 2003 Album Release Show

By Eli Enis
Revolver
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleShop for heavy-music vinyl, apparel, toys and more — including Deftones gear — over at our store. On May 20th, 2003, Deftones unveiled their self-titled fourth album for all to hear. The follow-up to 2000's beloved White Pony saw them all but drop the stylized nu-metal of their early years for screeching alt-metal and awe-inducing walls of pretty shoegaze. The latter sensibility was made apparent from the jump when the band released the 'gazy standout "Minerva" as the record's lead single, and it remains one of the most pleasing sonic switch-ups in their catalog.

www.revolvermag.com
Person
Chino Moreno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Bands#Deftones Gear#Heavy Music Vinyl#Song#Evoking Nineties Bands#Pretty Shoegaze#Smashing Pumpkins#Hum#White Pony#Toys#Numbness Sound#Shop#Cannon Blasts#Early Years#Apparel#Home#Sacramento
Musicchaospin.com

Sensational Psychedelic Rock Band The Lazy Eyes Drop Their New Single

New Australian psychedelic rock band The Lazy Eyes are getting more and more popular these days. Having met each other in high school, the music of the Australian quartet gives a similar vibe to Pink Floyd, Tame Impala, and the likes of those. Anyways, they just released their fifth track “Nobody Taught Me” alongside an aesthetic music video.
Louisville, KYleoweekly.com

Six Recently-Released Local Albums

As always LEO likes to keep our eyes out for fresh local sounds. Here’s a list of six recent releases to sink your teeth into. Guitarist/composer Matt Sweeney and Will Oldham, aka Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, kick off this record with an almost reverential tone, provided in part by shimmering organs. Sweeney’s guitar is murky and mercurial, from the density of his riffs to the fluidity of his solos. Oldham’s poetic croon pairs lovely with the guitar work, the perfect complement to one another. Despite lines like, “god can fuck herself,” there is an underlying sweetness to the album punctuated by Oldham’s recurring references to childhood. Songs like “My Popsicle” play more with that theme, by exploring the sonic melodrama of a child and their sweets. The overall arc of the album is about aging, growing from the carefreeness of youth to the complexities of adult life. Given the pedigree of the musicians, it should go without saying that this is a beautifully crafted, thoughtful and poignant album, ideal for listening on a quiet night under the stars.
Musicxpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 9 New Albums out May 7th

This is one of those weeks where the only thing that the following albums have in common is that they’re all released today! Country cornerstones Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall have been making regular pilgrimages to Marfa, Texas, and their campfire-ready harmonies are on full display on The Marfa Tapes. They also joined us earlier this week for a breezy and heartwarming NonComm set. London rockers Squid make use of every moment on their sprawling full-length debut, Bright Green Field. Toronto musician Simone Schmidt’s latest release as Fiver, Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition, is an inventive collection of ever-mutating songcraft. Longtime purveyors of retro funk and soul, Melbourne’s The Bamboos return with the party-starting Hard Up. Prolific songwriter Maia Sharp returns with her first collection in six years, Mercy Rising. Best known as the leader of The Revivalists, New Orleans-based David Shaw makes his self-titled solo debut. For the past few weeks, Sufjan Stevens has released ongoing installments of Convocations, an ambient opus that’s out in its entirety. Following last year’s Giver Taker, Boston singer Anjimile teams up with Jay Som, SASAMI, and Lomelda to rework their songs on the EP Reunion. Finally, Dan Auerbach unearths archival recordings of late swamp rock pioneer Tony Joe White for Smoke from the Chimney. PRESS PLAY on these released (and a bunch more) below…
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Styx to release new album on June 14

May 7 (UPI) -- Rock band Styx has announced plans to release, Crash of the Crown, its first new studio album in four years, on June 14. "A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity comes calling with the release of Crash of the Crown, Styx's new studio album, which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic," a press release said.
Rock Music1029thebuzz.com

Styx To Release 'Crash Of The Crown' Album Next Month

Styx will release its 16th studio album, Crash Of The Crown on June 18th. Udiscovermusic.com posted the album “will be available on clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD and digital platforms.” It's available for pre-order on the band's Styxworld.com website now. Frontman and keyboardist Lawrence Gowan said of the title track,...
MusicBinghampton University Pipe Dream

Weezer releases their 15th album, "Van Weezer"

In late 2019, Weezer announced their Hella Mega Tour that would include Green Day and Fall Out Boy alongside them in stadiums worldwide to rock out. Along with that was the announcement of their next album, “Van Weezer.” An ode to the late, great Eddie Van Halen, it would be a full-on rock album calling back to the 1980s rock and metal era. Unfortunately, the album was delayed almost an entire year due to COVID-19, and on May 7, the album is finally out with surprisingly solid results.
Rock MusicPunknews.org

Big Moose Manholington release new album

Brony-themed Ramoncore act Big Moose Manholington have released another new album. It's called Born to Die in Equestria and it's out via Captain Crook Records. If you're feeling brave, you can check it out below.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA Breaks Down 'Refuse/Resist' Song In 'Beneath The Drums' Video Series

Former SEPULTURA drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera recently launched a new video series, "Beneath The Drums", on his YouTube channel, where he dissects some of the best-known songs from his recording history. In the fifth episode, which can be seen below, he gives the backstory of the SEPULTURA song "Refuse/Resist" and also performs a playthrough video of the track, originally taken from the band's 1993 album "Chaos A.D.".
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ANDREW W.K. To Release 'God Is Partying' Album In September

Andrew W.K. will release his fifth full-length studio rock album, "God Is Partying", on September 10 via Napalm Records. Hovering in the fluorescent spotlight of his legendary party power, "God Is Partying" sees Andrew W.K. ransack the corners of the human psyche, reaching a triumphant apex in his catalog, 20 years after the release of his chart-topping 2001 full-length debut, "I Get Wet". Emotive yet steadfast, ominous yet invigorating, "God Is Partying" embraces both the break-ups and break-downs of life, and Andrew W.K. once again provides his audience with the perfect soundtrack to celebrate life in all its perplexing and euphoric intensity.
Musicourculturemag.com

No Joy Share Cover of Deftones' 'Teenager'

No Joy, the Montreal dream-pop project of Jasamine White-Gluz, have shared a cover of Deftones’ ‘Teenager’. The track appears on their upcoming EP Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven, which features four orchestral reworkings of their most recent album, last year’s Motherhood. Listen to ‘Teenager (From Heaven)’ below. “I...
Peterborough, NHledgertranscript.com

Modern Fools set to release debut album

Like many musicians, Josh Blair found himself with all the time in the world to write in 2020. He’s always been putting pen to paper and getting lyrics together for one song or another – it’s just what songwriters do. But this time in his creative journey felt different, just like every other aspect of his daily life.
MusicStereogum

No Joy – "Teenager" (Deftones Cover)

No Joy released their latest album Motherhood last year. The Montreal dream-pop band’s new EP Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven features four orchestral reimaginings of songs from that album along with a Deftones cover. And today, No Joy are sharing that Deftones cover, a shadowy, harp-assisted rendition of Deftones’ 2000 White Pony track “Teenager.”
MusicAmadhia

Essential Releases: Shoegaze, Hip-Hop, Garage Rock and More

Welcome to Essential Releases, our weekly roundup of the albums that we can’t stop playing, and that we think you need to hear. Natalie Bergman’s Mercy speaks to a particular stage of the grieving process wherein one’s existence has become so suffused with suffering that the only option for relief is turning to a higher power in a desperate plea to remove it. Bergman, also known as part of brother-sister duo Wild Belle, uses the musical framework of spiritual gospel as filtered through sun-dappled psychedelia (also a somewhat spiritual genre, for all its aesthetic goofiness) to work through the pain of losing her father and stepmother in a drunk driving accident; she learned about their deaths just as she was about to take the stage with Wild Belle—an unspeakably sad story she fearlessly recounts in the record’s tender closing track “Last Farewell.” Though the record is filled with hopeful entreaties to the power of Jesus to lift up lost souls, wrapped up twinkly 60s-tinged sounds, Mercy (which Bergman wrote, performed and mixed herself) is often at its most potent when she strips the music down to its barest essentials and her lyrics down to questions that are heartbreaking in their simplicity. On “Home at Last,” she idly strums her guitar and wonders: “What is my sin, Lord? / Where is my joy?” Though some may be put off by the record’s barefaced religiosity, for Bergman, there is no distinction between the healing ability of God and that of music. On Mercy, she puts her faith in both.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

JULIANA HATFIELD RELEASES NEW ALBUM "BLOOD" TODAY"

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. –Juliana Hatfield has released her 19th solo studio album Blood, “an irresistible catharsis laced with endless earworms” (- WBUR ) TODAY!. Blood takes a deep dive into the dark side with a lens on modern human psychology and behaviour. “I think these songs are a reaction to how seriously and negatively a lot of people have been affected by the past four years,” says Juliana. “But it’s fun, musically. There’s a lot of playing around. I didn’t really have a plan when I started this project.”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MAYHEM Announces 'Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando' EP

Norwegian black metallers MAYHEM return this year with an EP called "Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando" with additional material from the "Daemon" session, including a homage to bands that laid the foundation for what was to come. The EP will be released on July 9. The lords of darkness have...
Musicmxdwn.com

Posthumous DMX Album Exodus to Be Released in May 2021

DMX’s posthumous album Exodus has been officially announced for May 28 release on Def Jam. It was recorded shortly before his passing and consists of all-new original material. Before he died, DMX announced plans for this comeback album following his release from prison in 2019. He had spent a year...
MusicPunknews.org

Shannon and the Clams to release new album, share video

Shannon and the Clams have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Year of the Spider and will be out August 20 via Easy Eye Sound. The band have also released a music video for their first single "Midnight Wine". The video was animated by Cody Blanchard. Shannon and the Clams last released Onion in 2018. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

Sincere Engineer announces album, releases new video

Sincere Engineer has announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Bless My Psyche and will be out September 10 via Hopeless Records. They have also released a music video for their new song “Come Out For A Spell”. Sincere Engineer last released Rhombithian in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.