Idaho State

Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 10 hours ago

Winter survival rate of deer, elk bodes well for hunters. IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Numbers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game show eastern Idaho is following trends across the state with above-average winter survival of mule deer fawns and elk calves. Iver Hull with Idaho Fish and Game told the Post Register that a mild winter and slightly lower snowpack contributed to the survival rate. Statewide, 77% of collared elk calves and 64% of mule deer fawns survived through the end of April. The department has been doing the survey for 23 years, and the average survival rate over that period is about 57%.

Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho News 6

The price of Idaho’s vaccine hesitancy

The state recently turned down 75% of its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment because of crashing demand — and it already owned one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Just over one-third of Idahoans have started the vaccination process despite widespread availability.
Idaho Statekidnewsradio.com

Idaho gas prices continue to climb

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As Idaho drivers return to the road in droves, gas prices continue to climb across the state. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular jumped four cents this week to $3.22, which is 14 cents more than a month ago. Here’s a selection of...
Idaho Statekoze.com

Idaho Tax Commission to open Lewiston office on May 17

The Idaho State Tax Commission will open its Lewiston office to the public on Monday, May 17 – the day income tax returns are due. The office, located at 1118 F St. in Lewiston normally is open only on the 20th of each month. May 17th hours for the customer-service...
idaho.gov

Trail users are encouraged to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Idaho Stateupr.org

'Unintended Consequences' Of Ending Pandemic Unemployment In Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced last week he will pull Idaho out of the federal unemployment programs that have provided enhanced benefits to people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Little said employers are struggling to find workers because some are making more money on unemployment, citing a federal program that...
Idaho StateThe Spokesman-Review

Idaho man makes multi-year project of hiking the Pacific Crest Trail

IDAHO FALLS – Ken Simpson likes adventures. He’s ridden a bike across the U.S., around Europe and up to Alaska. He’s hiked for weeks on Western trails. After decades of hiking, backpacking and tour biking, he set his sights on a big prize: hiking the Pacific Crest Trail. The 2,650-mile-long...
NY Daily News

Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska’s Denali National Park

An Idaho man died last week while hiking in Denali National Park in Alaska when a block of glacier ice dislodged and fell on him, according to park officials. The man, identified only as a 32-year-old from Rigby, was climbing with his partner, a 31-year-old Utah man, off the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier Thursday morning when the ice fell, the National Park Service said.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry

When you think of where to find Amish Country, states like Ohio and Pennsylvania instantly come to mind. But did you know that Idaho has its own little Amish Country, too? Well, kind of. This quaint country market in the town of Salmon is Amish-owned and gives visitors a glimpse at a simpler way of life. Boasting a humongous selection of handmade goods, it’s definitely worth a stop when you find yourself in this neck of the woods!