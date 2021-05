Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Introducing textiles into your outdoor space—whether it is a patio, deck, or porch—allows you to create a warm, inviting oasis where you can pass a sunny afternoon or a breezy evening over cocktails. An outdoor rug, in particular, brings soft texture to an area that's often full of rough, hard surfaces, like brick, wood, concrete, or tile. Finding the right patterns, colors, and materials to complement your space, however, is often a unique challenge, since there are so many different options to consider. To help, we rounded up several of our favorite rugs for your outdoor areas that will make them feel just as cozy as your interior.