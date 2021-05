The City of Laramie has some openings to serve on the Planning Commission! Meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 pm currently on Zoom. Appointed members of the Commission will serve a three (3) year term. Applications can be found at https://cityoflaramie.org/873/Boards-Commissions and emailed (clerk@cityoflaramie.org) or dropped of at the City Clerk's office at 406 E Ivinson Ave.