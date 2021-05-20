Rasheed Wallace Says Russell Westbrook Is The Best Player In The NBA Over Durant, Curry And LeBron

Gotta Win The Day: Best/Worst DraftKings plays for tonight’s slate. Hate: Michael Porter Jr. (SF/PF). I’m just writing this to call for your attention. LOL. No, really. What were the odds MPJ was going to put on a three-game streak of reaching 43+ FP this season. I mean, that’s not close to any Russ-like bonkers run, but for what we know about MPJ that’s quite the insane run. The Nuggets are getting better by the day after losing bodies almost nightly, including no. 2 best player of the team Jamal Murray. Or is it MPJ that no. 2? Mike has been on a tear of late, but going for 39 and 31 points in the last two, while hitting 18 combined treys in his last three games is something unheard of. The salaries are getting higher and higher, and while MPJ will more probably than not keep up his good numbers, he’s just getting into uncharted territory and should regress at least a bit any day now. The minute he falls back to his season-average 34 FPG the ROI just won’t be there with the prices he’s carrying nowadays.