Rasheed Wallace Says Russell Westbrook Is The Best Player In The NBA Over Durant, Curry And LeBron

"Politicians, ugly buildings, and whores all get respectable if they last long enough" (at least according to this line in the 1974 film "Chinatown.") Point guards too. There’s a cycle every important player goes through—that we put them through—but it’s especially acute with 1s, maybe because they tend to dominate the ball or maybe because they seem the most like regular folk, being 6-foot-3, 6-foot-1, maybe even a little shorter than lots of people you know. There’s a fragile humanity about them that’s harder to locate in big fellas, wings with pool noodle limbs. The cycle goes: infatuation, doubt, aggravation, appreciation. You’re young and exciting (i.e. Ja Morant), established and frustrating (Kyrie Irving), and finally old and appreciated (Chris Paul). This is obviously an oversimplification. There are variations, wild exceptions. Kyle Lowry wasn’t ever a hot ingenue and Dame Lillard has remained pretty steadily popular throughout his now-peaking career. John Wall was deeply cool, horizon-wide vision and fast as hell, then he turned 27 and his body started to fall apart. But the basic model holds. It’s the shape of most human relationships. Marriages, friendships, people you work with. Famous strangers you watch on TV and from the mezzanine aren’t any different, except of course they are.