No matter how clean you keep your home, bed bugs are a risk we all have to face. They can quickly find their way into your home and onto your mattress. For example, a secondhand piece of furniture or clothing can carry bed bugs. If you sleep on an infested surface during a vacation, they can come back on your clothing and infest your home. Even if your neighbor has bed bugs, they can find their way to your apartment through tiny cracks in shared walls.