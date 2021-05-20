Emser Tile introduces new outdoor collections
In the new pool-rated tile collections, blues and greens play a prominent role in color options, according to Emser. “Blue is a timeless hue, often connected to the element of water and therefore represents peacefulness and tranquility, which we all continue to covet,” said Suzanne Zurfluh, director of trend and design, Emser. “Green emphasizes the acceleration of biophilic design, sustainability and wellness in the world that we live. From muted sage greens to rich, saturated emeralds, green is indicative of hope and the anticipation of better things to come.”www.fcnews.net