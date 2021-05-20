Emser Tile introduces new outdoor collections

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A great rug can instantly add a pop of color, a vibrant pattern, and overall coziness to any space in your home. Put one on a patio or porch to make wooden planks or concrete feel instantly softer. Thankfully, Ruggable—the maker of top-rated machine washable rugs—has just released an all-new collection of washable outdoor rugs just in time for summer entertaining. The difference between most rugs and Ruggable's collection is that Ruggable's can all be thrown in the washing machine, whereas most other types of rugs can be spot-treated only. This means that you don't need to worry about muddy dog paws, barbecue sauce spills, a splash of sangria, or grass stains ruining your beautiful new textile.