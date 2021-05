With just a few minutes left on the clock at the Academy Stadium last month, Ann-Katrin Berger produced what we now know was a title-winning save for Chelsea. The score at 2-2 against rivals Manchester City, Berger steadied herself in her six-yard box as City's Alex Greenwood whipped in a corner to the near post, where Lauren Hemp's header hurtled towards the far top corner of goal. Berger had a split second to stretch out her hand and flick the ball over the bar, stopping City's celebrations in their tracks. It was a moment of pure drama that quite literally tipped the title race her team's way.