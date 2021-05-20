Gov. Cox calls Utah's fire outlook 'really bad' ahead of summer; BLM issues new fire prevention order
SALT LAKE CITY — As the summer nears, the number of people recreating outside is on the rise — and so is the threat of fires on public lands. That's especially true this year due to the state and region's ongoing severe drought situation. In fact, during his monthly PBS Utah news briefing Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox warned about the drought's potential to carry over into the wildfire season.www.ksl.com