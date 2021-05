Mitsubishi will have officially closed up shop as a manufacturer in Britain by the end of 2021, but as the record-breaking results of the firm’s recent heritage fleet auction confirm, there’s still plenty of love for its cars in these parts. The brand's purview will shrink to that of an aftersales company from 2022, which will likely be operated by Midland-based International Motors. Good news for those wanting OEM parts in the future – including the owner of the star of the auction, the £100k Tommi Makinen.