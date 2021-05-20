Google Photos To Limit Free Storage Space To 15 GB From June 1 For Non-Pixel Users

Tech giant Google has announced to cap the storage limit for Google Photos. The company has decided to offer limited space for free for storing high-quality photos and videos. Google Photos currently offers unlimited free storage. However, the limitation will be capped at 15 GB. A user can now store high-quality photos and videos not exceeding 15 GB. The decision regarding limiting the free storage space will come into effect from June 1. This limit will apply to users worldwide. Google Photos is a popular store service by Google. Google. It was launched in 2015. Google separated it from Google+. Google+ was a social network owned and operated by the search engine giant. It was launched in 2011 and discontinued in 2019.