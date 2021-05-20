newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google Photos To Limit Free Storage Space To 15 GB From June 1 For Non-Pixel Users

By Harold Dugan
dailyheraldbusiness.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTech giant Google has announced to cap the storage limit for Google Photos. The company has decided to offer limited space for free for storing high-quality photos and videos. Google Photos currently offers unlimited free storage. However, the limitation will be capped at 15 GB. A user can now store high-quality photos and videos not exceeding 15 GB. The decision regarding limiting the free storage space will come into effect from June 1. This limit will apply to users worldwide. Google Photos is a popular store service by Google. Google. It was launched in 2015. Google separated it from Google+. Google+ was a social network owned and operated by the search engine giant. It was launched in 2011 and discontinued in 2019.

dailyheraldbusiness.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google One#Pixel#Android Users#Storage Space#Google Android#Google Photos#Denoise#Non Pixel Users#Unlimited Free Storage#Unlimited Free Space#Limited Space#Tech Giant Google#Files#Notifications#Handsets#Videos#Company#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
Internetlodivalleynews.com

Google Photos will not be free after the next few days

Google Photos will no longer have unlimited free storage from now on. The novelty was announced in November 2020 to the sorrow of many users. Thus, as determined by the service, effective June 1, storage exceeding 15 GB will have a value assigned. Additionally, files stored in the service are...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Will the Google Pixel 6 release at Google IO 2021?

Google IO 2021 is coming very soon and we’re sure to get a load of new announcements when it does, but will we see the Pixel 6 released during the event too? Fans of Google’s flagship phones will be desperate to get their hands on this year’s model, though we wouldn’t recommend holding your breath.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The Design of the Google Pixel 6 Has Leaked Online

The Google Pixel 6 is still a few months away from its launch. However, alleged renders of the device have been shared online by leaker Jon Prosser indicating that Google is planning a massive design overhaul for this year's flagship Pixel phones. Seemingly, there's also going to be a change...
Internetxda-developers

Google Photos is getting UI changes following user feedback

Google has announced it’s rolling out UI changes to Google Photos following user feedback. The search giant said the changes, which are available on Android beginning today, will make it easier to find your shared memories and the print store. “We are always looking for ways to improve the Google...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Google Pixel 6? Forget it, I’m only excited for the Google Pixel 5a

We’re a week away from Google IO 2021, and while we’re excited for all the software updates, peeks at Android 12, and hints at what secret projects the company has been working on, I’ve only got eyes for one thing at the event: the Google Pixel 5a. Whatever else Google has in store for us, it’s the only Google phone I'm genuinely excited to see.
Technologydroid-life.com

How About a Google Pixel Stand for 50% Off?

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The Google Pixel Stand is down to $39.99 today, one of its best prices to date. Providing both smarts and wireless charging for supported Pixel phones, this is one of the few unique accessories for Google’s line of phones, but it’s normally so expensive that you probably haven’t considered buying one. Today might be your day!
InternetEngadget

Google will require privacy data in Play Store listings

Google will soon require developers to provide more privacy and security information about their apps. The company is working on a new “safety section” for its Play Store listings, that will require Android app makers to explain what data is collected by their apps and how that data is used. The section will also include information about security features, such as encryption.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Pay Enables Limited International Payments For US Users

Users in the US who send international payments can now use Google Pay for this. Android Central is reporting that Google Pay international payments are now possible. Thanks to a partnership with Western Union and Wise this is now possible. Now, you do not have to worry about running to a physical Western Union location.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

The Google Pixel 5a and Pixel 6 may come bundled with unlimited photo and video backups

Google's aim of monetising Google Photos has been clear for some time, but future Pixel smartphones may still have access to unlimited downloads. As we reported last year, Google will end its free unlimited photo storage on Google Photos as of June 1, 2021, with photos uploaded after that counting against your 15 GB data cap. If you exceed this amount, then you must purchase a Google One subscription.
ElectronicsPosted by
Forbes

Google Gambles With New Cheap Pixel Buds A

Google’s next wireless earbuds will be a budget version of 2020’s Pixel Buds. But what features are being cut to bring the price down?. A hastily deleted tweet, from the official Android Twitter account, prematurely announcing the Pixel Buds A suggests the new earbuds will be released soon. Likely this month at Google I/O 2021, which tallies with when Google’s mid-year products are typically announced.
ElectronicsTechShout!

Google Pixel A Buds Accidentally Revealed On Twitter

Google has accidentally revealed its upcoming “Pixel Buds A-Series” on Twitter. However, the post has now been deleted. The official Android account on Twitter tweeted a photo of the “Pixel Buds A-Series” and said the earbuds “have arrived”. The social media post advertised the recently redesigned Fast Pair experience. There...
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

Google force the hand of developers to share how they use your collected data

It’s no surprise to anyone — we hope — that your mobile phone OS, apps and yes, social platforms in general collect data about you. But what can be surprising is what data, the volume of data and how they use that to both their and your advantage. Let’s be brutally honest for a minute: While some apps do use data they collect about you for a better experience, it’s usually for their gain.
Internetdoms2cents.com

Google Follows Apple’s Footsteps Into Making Developers Reveal What Data They Collect From Their Users

Months after Apple’s App Store presented privacy names for applications, Google declared its own versatile application commercial center, Google Play, will go with the same pattern. The organization today pre-declared its arrangements to present another “safety” area in Google Play, carrying out one year from now, which will require application developers to share what kind of information their applications gather, how it’s stored, and how it’s utilized.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Google Messages is getting a big makeover – on some phones

Google’s SMS and instant messaging app have gone through several changes since first developed. Starting as a hopeful replacement for traditional text messages, the application branched out to include many of the chat features available today. Google Messages became so popular that it recorded over a billion installations on Android...