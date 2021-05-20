newsbreak-logo
Masks still required at Oregon Fred Meyer stores, here's why

By KATU Staff
nbc16.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company, says its Oregon stores will continue to enforce masks, in accordance with the governor's latest guidance. While the parent company has officially dropped its own mask mandate, allowing fully-vaccinated customers and most fully-vaccinated associates ditch their masks where appropriate, they have also said that they will continue to adhere to local mandates -- like the one put forth by Oregon health officials.

