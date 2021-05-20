LAPD become suspect number one in trailer for documentary ‘Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the murders of BIggie and Tupac’

Dogwoof has debuted a brand new trailer for the Nick Broomfield documentary ‘Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the murders of Biggie and Tupac.’. Suge Knight, the former CEO of legendary rap music label Death Row Records was recently sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for manslaughter in a long line of violent crimes not typically associated with a highly successful record executive. The doc takes a look at Death Row and how L.A.’s street gang culture had come to dominate its business workings as well as an association with corrupt LA police officers who were also gang-affiliated. It would be this world of gang rivalry and dirty cops that would claim the lives of the world’s two greatest rappers, Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.