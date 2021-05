Violent crime in the Casper area increased by 55% between 2014 and 2019, a recent report says. Just 151 violent crimes were reported in the area in 2014, compared with 227 reported in 2019. And although data shows it’s on the rise in Casper, the area’s violent crime rate — 286 per 100,000 people in 2019 — is still lower than the national average of approximately 367 per 100,000.