A Saturday Afternoon at Bish’s RV

By Mike Waters
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending my first year in Eastern Iowa not knowing anyone, not meeting anyone unless it was on the phone, it was great to finally get out in the wild to meet some great KOKZ listeners! It was a perfect event to do just that. I was at Bish’s RV in Center Point Urbana for their Mega Grand Opening! What a place Bish’s was. They really did it up right with a huge selection of RVs, food truck, great deals and a great staff! I met manager, Tim Carr when I first rolled up. Not only does he sell RVs but he also did construction on their building and did the landscaping!

