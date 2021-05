For the second time in her career, Nevada golfer Victoria Gailey was named to the All-Mountain West second team. Gailey also earned second-team all-conference honors following her freshman season when she set the single-season program scoring record. It was Nevada’s first all-conference honor since joining the Mountain West in 2012-13. Gailey is just the fourth golfer in the history of the women’s golf program to earn multiple all-conference honors in their career.