Illinois Wesleyan frat suspended 3 years for hazing incident

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity has been suspended for three years after a student was injured in a hazing incident last month. Officials at the Bloomington campus announced this week that undergraduate members of the Sigma Chi fraternity won’t be allowed to live in the chapter house, gather for meetings and activities as a fraternity, or maintain a social media presence as a fraternity. The incident involving a first-year member of the fraternity occurred on April 10. School officials have not detailed what happened or the extent of the student’s injuries but say he has returned to class.

