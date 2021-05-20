Cannabis Industry Lender AFC Gamma Looks Ahead to $500M Actionable Pipeline
Exclusive Interview with Advanced Flower Capital CEO Leonard Tannenbaum. The last time Advanced Flower Capital Gamma (AFC Gamma) (NASDAQ: AFCG) CEO Leonard Tannenbaum spoke with New Cannabis Ventures, the company had committed to over $100 million in deals. Since then, AFC Gamma’s deal flow has expanded significantly. Now, Tannenbaum spoke with New Cannabis Ventures about the company’s NASDAQ IPO, recent investments and the company’s actionable pipeline. The audio of the entire conversation is available at the end of this written summary.www.newcannabisventures.com