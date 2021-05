Sri Lanka's squad for the Bangladesh ODIs does not include Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The team will depart for Bangladesh on May 16 and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa gave his approval for the squad. Sri Lanka will be led by Kusal Perera while Kusal Mendis will be his deputy for the three-match ODI series. The three-match series which is a part of the ODI Super League will be held on May 23, 25, and 28, within a bio-bubble stretching between the team hotel and Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.