Production begins on Season 3 of CBC original series Diggstown
Production is now underway in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Season 3 (8 x 60) of CBC original drama DIGGSTOWN, produced by Circle Blue Entertainment, Freddie Films Inc., and Waterstar Entertainment Inc. Created by Floyd Kane (Across the Line), who serves as showrunner and executive producer, DIGGSTOWN features the determinedly fierce Marcie Diggs and her colleagues at Halifax Legal Aid as they dive deep into battles against the complex criminal justice system. CBC renewed the series for a third season last year, with production pushed to spring 2021 due to COVID-19.www.tv-eh.com