As best as I can tell, the first time Donald Trump ever referred to his White House successor as "Sleepy Joe Biden" was in March 2018, during remarks at the Gridiron Club that were ostensibly supposed to be funny. The Republican, looking ahead to the 2020 election, said at the time, "There's talk about Joe Biden, Sleepy Joe, getting into the race.... Just trust me, I would kick his ass. Boy, would he be easy. Oh, would he be easy.... He doesn't have a shot."