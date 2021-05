Shot entirely in 2019 and directed by filmmaker Matthew Heineman, the nearly two-hour long documentary – which premieres on Amazon Prime Friday, May 7 – starts off with an honest Balvin who, while at a concert in Mexico, offers words of encouragement and solidarity to those also struggling with mental health issues. "This is a reality I've personally been through which is anxiety and depression," he says. "If any of you are also going through a bad moment and don't see the light, let me tell you that it happens to me too."