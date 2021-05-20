Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Friday
Is the proliferation of no-hitters masking a league-wide adjustments, perhaps in response to how the 2021 ball is not carrying? Specifically, in April, batters fanned at a 24.4% clip but in May it is 23.6%. Homers usually increase in May, but the rate has slightly dipped, from 3.1% home runs per plate appearance to 3.0%. BABIP has increased to .294 this month after a lower .287 the first month of the campaign. Right now, it's just an intriguing trend, but it certainly bears watching.www.espn.com