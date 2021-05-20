newsbreak-logo
Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Friday

By Todd Zola
ESPN
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIs the proliferation of no-hitters masking a league-wide adjustments, perhaps in response to how the 2021 ball is not carrying? Specifically, in April, batters fanned at a 24.4% clip but in May it is 23.6%. Homers usually increase in May, but the rate has slightly dipped, from 3.1% home runs per plate appearance to 3.0%. BABIP has increased to .294 this month after a lower .287 the first month of the campaign. Right now, it's just an intriguing trend, but it certainly bears watching.

MLBYardbarker

Royals get walked off by Sox in heartbreaking fashion

Losing because of Jose Abreu’s legs is a tough pill to swallow. Heartbreak. That’s all that comes to mind as the Royals lose on a walk-off breaking ball in the dirt. The Royals got the scoring started in the first inning after Carlos Santana got a one-out walk (shocker), Andrew Benintendi continued his good May with a single up the middle. After a passed ball which advanced both runners, Salvador Perez hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center to score Santana giving the Royals an early 1-0 lead. As I mentioned in the pre-game game thread, Singer needed to improve on his ability to handle adversity and he had that from the jump after Tim Anderson led off with a single up the middle. Singer got the next batter, Adam Eaton, to roll over into a double play. However, trouble was not avoided when Singer then walked Yoan Moncada and then allowed a Jose Abreu single. With runners on first and third, Singer got rookie-of-the-year candidate Yermin Mercedes to ground out to Nicky Lopez.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Willi Castro: Not in Monday's lineup

Castro is not starting Monday against the Mariners, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Castro has settled into a near-everyday role at second base but has done very little at the plate, hitting just .205/.263/.299. Jonathan Schoop will start at the keystone Monday.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records three hits, steals base

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals. Anderson made his presence felt at the top of the White Sox's lineup once again, but he delivered a complete effort -- he stole his seventh base of the campaign and posted a multi-hit game for the sixth time during his ongoing 11-game hitting streak. The star shortstop is hitting .382 during that 11-game stretch.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Socks two-run shot

Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Edgar Santana: Recalled by Atlanta

Santana was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Santana spent just over a week in the minors but will return to the major-league roster after Huascar Ynoa (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Santana has made four relief appearances for Atlanta this year and has allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings.
MLBMLB

Target these 5 hitters tonight in fantasy

There is no shortage of quality pitching options on Wednesday's daily fantasy slate. In fact, there are four starters with a sub-2.00 ERA, and that list doesn't even include the likes of Zack Wheeler (2.83 ERA), Hyun Jin Ryu (3.31 ERA), Eduardo Rodriguez (5-0) or Julio Urías (2.99 ERA since 2019), among others.
MLBLJWORLD

Abreu scores on a wild pitch, putting White Sox over Royals, 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis (0-2)...
MLBwalls102.com

Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Gets another look in rotation

Bubic is listed as the Royals' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Due to off days over the next two Mondays and Sunday, the Royals could have gotten by with a four-man rotation until May 29 in Minnesota, but manager Mike Matheny has instead decided to give Bubic a look as the No. 5 starter. He'll join the rotation as a replacement for Daniel Lynch, who was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after failing to escape the third inning in a May 13 loss to Detroit. Bubic worked behind Lynch in long relief that day, striking out six over five scoreless frames. Bubic tossed 80 pitches in that outing, so he should be relatively stretched out heading into what will be his first start in the big leagues this season.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Looks good to start Tuesday

Lynn (hand) is listed as the White Sox's probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Twins. In his most recent outing May 13 against this same Twins squad, Lynn came away with his third win in as many starts, but not before taking a comebacker off his right hand during the game. The White Sox sent him in for precautionary X-rays after the outing that revealed no structural damage, so the 34-year-old looks like he'll be good to go for his upcoming turn through the rotation without any limitations. Lynn has been exceptional throughout his first season in Chicago, going 4-1 while posting a 1.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Young arms headline Tigers-Mariners series opener

Detroit's Casey Mize and Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi encountered more than a few bumps in their first couple of seasons in the major leagues. But there are recent signs that turbulence could be behind both pitchers. The right-handed Mize and left-handed Kikuchi have each made three consecutive quality starts as they...
MLBIola Register

Wild pitch seals Royals’ collapse

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis (0-2)...
MLBSouth Bend Tribune

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

CHICAGO — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis (0-2) leading...
MLBFrankfort Times

Braves' Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa's hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
MLBKansas City Star

Kansas City Royals lose after replay review says Jose Abreu wasn’t tagged at home

The Kansas City Royals came up on the short end of a controversial call upheld by replay at the end of a suspenseful Sunday on Chicago’s south side. Wade Davis’ wild pitch with two outs in a tie game allowed Jose Abreu to score from third and give the Chicago White Sox a 4-3 walk-off win in front of an announced 9,928 at Guaranteed Rate Field.