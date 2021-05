1 The Aaron Guild Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be holding its annual Garage/Estate Sale on May 15 and 22 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Barlow Lane in Westwood (the first house on the right on Barlow Lane, just off Route 109). For sale will be household items, jewelry, kitchen utensils, bric-a-brac, toys, books, tools, small furniture, and estate items. Come early for the best selection. For more information on the sale, call Sunny O’Malley at 781-326-7799.