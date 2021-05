(Kitco News) - CME lowers bond margins for gold, silver, platinum, and more. Trading on margin is extremely popular, this is when you effectively put down a deposit to multiply the value of your trades. This means you never fully need to put down the full notional value of a gold futures contract to trade it. CME has overnight changes these margins to make it easier to trade gold, silver and platinum futures on the exchange. There have not been too many details released but the margin for gold is down 10% and silver margins have dropped down 9.2%. For gold, there have been around 85 changes across the futures curve (different futures dates) and around 88 for silver.