"The feeling was: just to be nutty. Moving the head like a trojan." AMC TV in the UK recently debuted this new documentary series titled Before We Was We: Madness by Madness, a inside and comprehensive look at the popular British ska band known as Madness, which originally formed in 1976. We're only now catching up with this trailer - but it's really worth a look. "The docu-series traces the humble beginnings of the band that would go on to set the record for the biggest audience ever for the BBC's Live New Year's Eve Broadcast – the most watched TV music event of 2018, and perform on top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations. Throughout their career, Madness have had 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello. And the story isn't over yet." What a tease. Before We Was We: Madness by Madness will be released as a three-part series and it's already available in the UK now through BT TV. Looks good - check out some footage from the series below.