newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

WATCH: Deleted Scene From ‘Supernatural’ Finale “Carry On” Released

By Kenedi
nerdsandbeyond.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Supernatural box sets starting to roll out for the cast and crew (available May 25 for the rest of us plebians), deleted scenes from season 15 are starting to come to light. One such scene (that was made known in leaked scripts earlier this year) has resurfaced courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, and it is truly a treat to behold.

www.nerdsandbeyond.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deleted Scene#Supernatural#Music Video#Entertainment Weekly#Scenes#Love#Leaked Scripts#Shotgun#Miracle#Plebians#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Watch an exclusive clip from coming of age comedy The Get Together

Comedy of age comedy The Get Together is released this Friday, and we have an exclusive clip from the film for you below courtesy of Vertical Entertainment; check it out along with the poster and official synopsis…. The lives of four twenty-somethings intertwine over the course of one Friday night...
TV Seriesmetafilter.com

Supernatural: Phantom Traveler

A man whom the Winchesters helped in the past calls on Sam and Dean for help regarding a strange recording on the black box of a crashed plane. They soon realize that the demon that caused the crash is picking off the crash's only seven survivors. posted by orange swan...
TV Seriesmetafilter.com

Supernatural: Bloody Mary

When three adolescent girls play a game of Bloody Mary during a sleepover and unleash a ghost who lives in mirrors and kills by gouging out the eyes of her prey, Sam and Dean must find a way to stop her before she claims another victim. posted by orange swan...
TV Seriesmetafilter.com

Supernatural: Dead in the Water

Sam and Dean work a case in a small Wisconsin town where something in the lake is killing people by dragging them down into the water, never to be found again. Andrea: [After walking Dean and Sam to the motel she recommended at Dean's request.] There it is. Like I said, two blocks.
MoviesMovieWeb

Watch as Spiral: From the Book of Saw 3-Minute Opening Scene Reveals Its First Deadly Trap

One unfortunate soul has a very painful choice to make in the opening scene for Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Officially, the Saw sequel is set to make its premiere on May 14. Ahead of the premiere, Lionsgate has released a clip of the movie's opening scene, and the footage introduces us to the Jigsaw copycat killer that serves as the new antagonist - as well as their first victim. You can watch the scene below.
MoviesCollider

'The Mitchells vs The Machines' Deleted Scene Reveals a Giant Mecha Villain

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines ending could have featured a mecha villain, as seen in a cut scene revealed by Head of Story Guillermo Martinez through his Twitter account. The storyboard for the cut scene, made by Martinez and Andrew J. Ross, would have PAL absorbing all evil machines around Las Vegas to create Mecha PAL.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Big Sky episode 16 (finale) spoilers: Who could die?

Through all of the trials and tribulations of this season, this is the adversary who has always been there. He’s been incredibly slippery and with that, even when you think you’ve defeated him, that isn’t entirely the case. That’s going to rear its head one more time before the end of this season, and we can only hope you’re prepared for it.
MoviesComicBook

Snake Eyes Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins has released a new behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, which you can watch below. This new featurette about the G.I. prequel/reboot arrives on the heels of the official Snake Eyes trailer, which premiered during the MTV Movie and TV Awards last night. Like the recent first-look photo gallery from Snake Eyes, the behind-the-scenes video takes a deeper look at the premise of this film, with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) taking on the role of Snake Eyes, in a story of how the "silent ninja" became one of G.I. Joe's most elite soldiers.
TV SeriesNME

Watch the trailer for new Stan original mystery series ‘Eden’

Stan’s latest local TV production Eden has shared its first official trailer. Per a bio, the eight-part mystery follows prodigious 20 year-old Scout, played by Sophie Wilde, on a summer home in the titular beach community, after studying at Julliard in New York. BeBe Bettencourt, recently seen in The Dry,...
TV SeriesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

WATCH: New Trailer For Final Season Of ‘Last Man Standing’ With A Final Word From Tim Allen

Last Man Standing star Tim Allen recently shared a trailer for the final season of the show. The trailer is showcasing an episode that is just one of two of the remaining episodes left of the season and of the show. “Did you know there’s only one episode left before the Last Man Standing series finale?” the teaser’s narrator says in the trailer. “How will it all end? All new Last Man Standing, tomorrow on FOX.”
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Amy Smart lights up “100 CANDLES”; supernatural chiller gets release date, trailer and poster

Originally titled THE 100 CANDLES GAME, it’s an anthology helmed by nine international directors. Devilworks has announced the release of 100 CANDLES on Premium TVOD and DVD next Tuesday, May 18, to be followed by a full digital release. The directors are Nicolás Onetti (who produced with Michael Kraetzer), Guillermo Lockhart (who scripted with Mauro Croche), Víctor Català, Daniel Ruebesam, Tony Morales, Nicholas Peterson, Oliver Garland, Brian Deane and Christopher West. The cast includes Amy Smart, Wallis Barton, George Blagden, Sibyl Gregory, Dee Bradley Baker, Magui Bravi, Clara Kovacic, James Wright, Agustín Olcese, Luz Champane and Amparo Espinola; the synopsis: “100 CANDLES centers on a game that traps a group of friends, as they tell one another horror tales in front of a magical mirror, by candlelight. One story for every candle, they cannot leave the game until all candles are out; otherwise they will fall victim to a witch’s curse.”
MoviesComicBook

Spiral: From the Book of Saw's Brutal Opening Scene Released Online

With just days to go before the release of the film, and several other clips already living online, Lionsgate has released the full opening scene for Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The scene reveals the first gnarly new trap that will be seen in the film while also giving us a tease of what the new killer's motives and modus operandi are as a Jigsaw Killer copycat. Publicly there hasn't yet been a name given to the new killer in the film, but it's worth noting that the killer concludes his messages to his first victim with a very familiar line from the Saw series, "Live or die, make your choice."
NFLhoustontexans.com

👀 Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Schedule Release

Throwing rice is exactly how the Houston Texans announced their 2021 schedule thanks to the talents of a local artist. TikTok Star Alissa is known as the "Fried Rice Artist," although the rice she tosses is technically uncooked. After casually stumbling upon rice art one day, she now has perfected her craft and creates elaborate displays that have earned her over 1.5 million TikTok followers and a whopping 12.4 million likes!
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Big Sky (Season 1 Episode 16) Season finale, “Love is a Strange and Dangerous Thing”, trailer, release date

Cassie and Jenny leave the Kleinsasser women to forge their own path, ridding themselves of their ranch troubles and heading back home. Along with Jerrie and Lindor, they finally get to see Ronald behind bars, though he quickly strips them of any satisfaction by leading them on a wild goose chase, straight into the arms of the syndicate. A brutal battle ensues, clearing a path for Scarlet and Ronald to escape, but while they run off into the sunset Jenny risks her life to save Cassie’s. Is this the end for our dynamic duo? Startattle.com – Big Sky | ABC.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Watch Rare Footage of Judy Norton’s ‘Home Movies’ From Behind the Scenes of the Series

Ever wonder what “The Waltons” set looked like behind-the-scenes? Well, Judy Norton shared rare footage of home videos that her mother filmed while visiting the set. When most of us think about home videos, we think about footage of old Halloween costumes, birthday parties, and family gatherings. But what happens when you grow up on the set of a television show? That was the case for actress Judy Norton who played Mary Ellen on “The Waltons.” She started acting on the show when she was only 14-years-old. And she spent nine years with the show. So, most of her formative years took place on the backlot of the Warner Brothers television show set. During an episode of her video series, “Behind-the-Scenes with Judy Norton,” Norton shared rare home videos of her and her co-stars on “The Waltons” set.