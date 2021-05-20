WATCH: Deleted Scene From ‘Supernatural’ Finale “Carry On” Released

With just days to go before the release of the film, and several other clips already living online, Lionsgate has released the full opening scene for Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The scene reveals the first gnarly new trap that will be seen in the film while also giving us a tease of what the new killer's motives and modus operandi are as a Jigsaw Killer copycat. Publicly there hasn't yet been a name given to the new killer in the film, but it's worth noting that the killer concludes his messages to his first victim with a very familiar line from the Saw series, "Live or die, make your choice."