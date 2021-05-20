newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Foreigner Add New Member Following Thom Gimbel’s Departure

By Matt Wardlaw
Posted by 
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Foreigner saw a chance to switch things up with the recent departure of longtime multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel: They've added guitarist Luis Maldonado to the lineup. “When Thom decided to leave, we talked to several multi-instrumentalists that did play sax and keyboards and everything that Thom did,” Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson tells UCR. “We tried a few and everybody did a good job. But nobody – I mean, I don’t know if anybody’s ever going to be able to top Thom Gimbel as far as being able to play all of those instruments so well.”

classicrock1051.com
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Felder
Person
Glenn Hughes
Person
Angus Young
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Thom Gimbel
Person
Kelly Hansen
Person
Pete Townshend
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Guitar#Acoustic Guitar#Ucr#Urgent#Sg#Vintage Guitar#Ac Dc#Beatles Memories#Black Sabbath#Drummer Chris Frazier#Sax#Guitarist Bruce Watson#Vocalist Kelly Hansen#Guitarist Luis Maldonado#Flute#Classic Rock#Man#Orlando
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Featuring Foreigner This Weekend On All Request Saturday Night

Foreigners members are British and American, and they formed the band in 1976. The band members are veteran British guitarist and songwriter Mick Jones, fellow Briton ex-King Crimson member Ian McDonald, Dennis Elliot, and American vocalist Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood and Ed Gagliardi. Mick came up with the name since some members are British and some are American.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TESTAMENT's ALEX SKOLNICK Is Not Interested In 'Super-Perfect Technical' Guitar Playing 'That Sounds Like Videogame Music'

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "2020'd" podcast, TESTAMENT's Alex Skonick was asked for his opinion of younger "shred" guitarists who sound like they've done nothing but sit in front of the computer learning Eddie Van Halen's tricks since they were six. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I can respect it. It's very different from where I'm coming from. I don't need that. There is music where the technicality is a part of that, and I love it. There's people who hear me and they think I'm like this super-technical player. But I think when you listen to the guys like you're talking about, that's a whole other thing; there's this whole other scientific level of shredding and two-handed stuff that I'm not that interested in. I'm sure I could devote a bunch of time — if I said, 'Okay, I'm gonna take a year and I'm gonna learn these new tricks and these new techniques,' that's fine. I just don't have it in me. There's music I like that is really not that technical, but it's emotional. When it is technical and emotional, that's great too.
Musicsmallcapnews.co.uk

51 years ago, “Let It Be”, the Beatles’ final album, appeared

A day like today appeared in 1970 Let it be, The last album of the Beatles. In addition to the title track, the album included classics such as get backAnd the The long and winding road s About the universe. The documentary premiere is expected in August The Beatles: BackWhich...
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Underrated Styx: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

Few bands in rock history have such a carefully written and precisely arranged catalog of songs as Styx. The Chicago-based group blends rock, pop and prog elements into a seamless whole that maintains a remarkably high standard across the majority of its albums, despite wandering around stylistically in a manner that few of its commercial peers can match. That fact makes it remarkably difficult to choose the most underrated song on each of Styx’ studio albums – because there are quite a few undiscovered gems on almost every album they’ve recorded.
MusicNME

Watch Manchester Orchestra’s stirring cover of Neil Young’s ‘Unknown Legend’

American indie rockers Manchester Orchestra have shared a stirring cover of Neil Young’s ‘Unknown Legend’, recorded for US broadcaster SiriusXM. Singer Andy Hull and lead guitarist Robert McDowell recently sat down in the studio to perform an intimate rendition of the song. Their cover has a slower, sadder pace than Young’s original, with Hull gently strumming his acoustic guitar while McDowell provides keys and backup vocals. Watch it below.
MoviesAnime News Network

Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Film Adds 4 Cast Members

The official website for Mamoru Hosoda and his Studio Chizu's new Belle (Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime, literally "The Dragon and the Freckled Princess") anime film revealed more cast members for the film on Friday. All the new characters are fellow schoolmates of protagonist Suzu/Belle. Ryō Narita plays Shinobu Hisatake...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

CNCO announce member Joel Pimentel’s departure

Fans were shocked to learn that Joel Pimentel is leaving CNCO, following an announcement from the popular Latin boy band on Sunday. Within their statement, the group revealed Pimentel will play a final livestream concert with the band on Friday. “We’re sad to tell you that after five and a...
MusicPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Paul Di’Anno Thinks Iron Maiden Were Right to Get Rid of Him

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno, while reflecting on his tenure in the band, has said that he thinks they made the right decision to kick him out in 1981. After joining the ranks of Iron Maiden in 1978 as the replacement for Dennis Wilcock, Maiden's identity truly began to take shape. One year later, the New Wave of British Heavy Metal mavens released their influential three-track demo, The Soundhouse Tapes as buzz around the band, who melded a punk attitude with the burgeoning metal scene, continued to grow.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Learn 4 Neil Young guitar chords

Guitar lessons: Whether it's electric or acoustic guitar, with a band or solo, Neil Young has always forged his own path. A true firebrand capable of fearsome discordance and heartbreaking sensitivity, he is one of the greatest guitarists and songwriters of all time. Here's four key chords from four of his classics that might just inspire your own compositions…
Musicthisisdig.com

Watch a new director’s cut of Prince’s jaw-dropping ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ Guitar Solo

There are guitar solos and then there’s the solo that Prince unleashed upon George Harrison’s While My Guitar Gently Weeps at the 2004 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. The clip of Prince, Tom Petty, Steve Winwood, Jeff Lynne and George Harrison’s son, Dhani, performing the classic from The Beatles’ ‘The White Album‘ is often cited as proof of Prince‘s awe-inspiring musical talent and showmanship and has been watched over 100 million times on YouTube.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

How John 5 Landed His Guitarist Gig With David Lee Roth

Talent will only get you so far, and if there's a case to be made for initiative taking you that extra step, John 5 could certainly be an example of that. Though the guitarist's career has included a number of high profile stints, one of the earliest came with David Lee Roth and he detailed how a little initiative put him on the path to landing that gig during an interview with The Sessions' Artist Series (as seen below).
Musichayshighguidon.com

Staffer explores one of the best rock albums of all time, nearly 30 years later

One of the most influential albums of all time, “In Utero” by Nirvana, changed the sound of rock music. This extremely experimental album differs greatly from the band’s previous album, “Nevermind,” going from a polished sound to a very raw one. This album takes a turn away from the mainstream commercial rock scene that they exploded into with “Nevermind,” in a direction that is not as one-dimensional.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA Breaks Down 'Refuse/Resist' Song In 'Beneath The Drums' Video Series

Former SEPULTURA drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera recently launched a new video series, "Beneath The Drums", on his YouTube channel, where he dissects some of the best-known songs from his recording history. In the fifth episode, which can be seen below, he gives the backstory of the SEPULTURA song "Refuse/Resist" and also performs a playthrough video of the track, originally taken from the band's 1993 album "Chaos A.D.".
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

20 Songs From the 2000s You’ll Recognize From the First Few Notes

How quickly can you recognize a memorable song from the 2000s (2000–2009) once it starts playing? Can you figure out what it is within the first few notes?. As has been shown with tunes from both the groovy '70s and the grungey '90s, some rock and metal classics have a magical way of identifying themselves early. The introductory sound of a signature lick, riff or vocal line, for the listener familiar with it, can magically cram a powerful song's impact into just a few seconds of near-involuntary recollection. A more casual listener may barely notice the song has started, the astute fan already knows what exactly it is.
Mental HealthPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

How Myles Kennedy Writes Songs as Self Mantras to Cope With Lifelong Anxiety

If you deal with anxiety, Myles Kennedy can relate — when he was young, he was given an award for being a "worry wart," but now he writes songs to use as mantras to himself. Kennedy's sophomore solo album The Ides of March is out today (May 14), and he spoke with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez about how the experience differed from when he wrote his debut record Year of the Tiger, which dealt with the loss of his father at a young age.