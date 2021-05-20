‘Fear Street’ Trilogy Heading to Netflix This July

Fans of Alfred Hitchcock will be pleased to know that The Woman in the Window—the new Netflix thriller starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic psychologist—is full to the brim with references, including swirling snow and a winding spiral staircase that echoes the visuals of the 1958 film, Vertigo. And, of course, protagonist Anna Fox (Adams) spends her days depressed, fearful, and holed up in her apartment watching Rear Window, the Hitchcock thriller that shares a premise with The Woman in the Window. Anchored by an Oscar-worthy performance from Adams, who will break your heart over and over again, director Joe Wright has delivered a suspenseful and sleek adaptation of the 2018 novel by pseudonymous author A. J. Finn. This is a movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat—and I bet you won’t see that twist coming.