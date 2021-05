New Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff explained this week what type of offense new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn plans to install this season. “I think the way he described it to us is multiple with spread principles. I think it’s going to have a little bit of what they did with Herbert and the Chargers, and a little bit of what he did in Buffalo," Goff told reporters earlier this week. "It’s a nice little mixture of it so far, and it’s been good. We’ve been working through the installs right now, having some good Zoom meetings. But, it’s been fun. It’s been fun. Once we get on the field and are really able to see everything live, we’ll be able to get a really good grasp of it.”