Public Health

COVID Is The 'Nightmare We Really Wanted To Avoid,' India-Based Journalist Says

 1 day ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The CDC has relaxed its guidelines for people who are vaccinated, but the pandemic is far from over. COVID is rampaging through India, and epidemiologists are concerned about current and future variants from India spreading to other countries. Joining us from New Delhi, India, is Jeffrey Gettleman, The New York Times South Asia bureau chief. He's covering the COVID crisis and the desperation that has spread through India. He writes that crematories are so full of bodies, it's as if a war just happened. The night sky glows from mass cremations. Sickness and death are everywhere. There isn't sufficient genomic sequencing being done for scientists to know for sure which variant is predominating and whether the new variant in India is especially transmissible or deadly.

WHO says India Covid variant of 'global concern'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the coronavirus variant first found in India last year as a "variant of global concern". It said preliminary studies show the B.1.617 mutation spreads more easily than other variants and requires further study. The variant has already spread to more than 30 countries,...
The pandemic surge at home is threatening an Indian vaccinemaker’s bid to protect the world

Reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. PUNE, INDIA—In a world of have and have-nots, Adar Poonawalla is most decidedly a have, with both abundant personal wealth and a corner on what promises to be a massive supply of one of the world’s most desperately sought commodities: COVID-19 vaccines. Affable but feisty and a fan of bespoke suits, the 40-year-old heads the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines. Before the pandemic, the company’s factories in India annually churned out 1.5 billion doses of vaccines—50% more than the next largest producer—to protect against 13 different diseases.
'Horrible' weeks ahead as India's virus catastrophe worsens

NEW DELHI - COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis and a top expert warning that the coming weeks in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people will be "horrible." India's official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20...
WHO says India accounts for almost half of all global Covid cases in past week

India accounted for nearly half of all global Covid-19 cases and one in every four deaths due to the virus in the past week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its latest report.The global health body said the “Southeast Asia region continues to report marked increases in both case and death incidences. India accounts for over 90 per cent of both cases and deaths in the region, as well as 46 per cent of global cases and 25 per cent of global deaths reported in the past week.”According to the WHO, for the second successive week, the number...
WHO Chief Scientist says India's COVID-19 figures worrying

By Reena BhardwajGeneva [Switzerland], May 11 (ANI): As India is in the grasp of a devastating second wave of COVID-19, World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Monday (local time) termed the rate of infections and deaths in the country as "worrying" and called on governments to boost exercises on reporting actual numbers.
‘Pray for the people of India’: a country suffering ‘unimaginable’ Covid-19 outbreak

Exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium, in New Delhi, India, on April 24. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India's tattered healthcare system to its knees. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
WB CM asks PM Modi to import vaccines from global players

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Amid the reports of vaccine shortage from many parts of the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to "speedily import" vaccines from global manufacturers. In the letter, the West Bengal Chief Minister suggested...
India’s COVID crisis pushes up the cost of living – and dying

SATARA/LUCKNOW, India — Ashok Khondare, a 39-year-old vegetable seller in the western Indian city of Pune, had already borrowed money to pay for his sister's treatment when she died in a private hospital two weeks after contacting COVID-19. While trying to overcome the tragedy, he also had to deal with...
COVID second wave in India a tragedy, says Dr Vivek Murthy

The second wave of COVID-19 in India is a tragedy, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy has said, underlining the need for countries to help each other during the crisis. “If COVID-19 has taught us anything, its that we need each other to get through this pandemic. As a world, we need each other in terms of countries to step up to help make sure that the world has an adequate supply of vaccine, to ensure people have treatments available, supply of PPE because the threat of COVID in any part of the world is ultimately a threat to every country, Indian-American Murthy told a news channel in an interview.
Podcast: Journalist Barkha Dutt on India’s COVID calamity

Listen: India's latest COVID explosion hits home as one Delhi-based journalist speaks with Ian Bremmer about her own father's death from the virus. Barkha Dutt has been reporting on the pandemic in India since it began, but nothing could prepare her for the catastrophic second wave that has hit her country in the last few weeks—and that has now shattered her own family. Would her father have survived if the oxygen tank in his ambulance had been working, or if the ambulance hadn't gotten stuck in Delhi traffic?She asks similar questions of her national government. Why was it caught so unprepared by this second wave, well over a year into the pandemic? Why has India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, been so slow to vaccinate its own citizens? And how much of the blame falls at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi?
We Spoke to People Who Got COVID-19 in India. Twice.

Unlike most people around her, Nidhi Kapoor did not believe antibodies gave her protective superpowers against the pandemic. The high school physics teacher continued to be cautious even after recovering from COVID-19 in September last year. When India’s vaccination drive opened up for people 45 and older, Kapoor got her...