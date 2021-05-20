Seed Exchange, Sunflowers Sprout From Wilson Library
Mark Relaford at the Wilson Library on a recent Monday. Lucy Gellman Photos. Mark Relaford sifted through packets of seeds, studying each label. In one drawer, images of blooming collards shimmered beside bright green peppers and vines heavy with squash. Envelopes for zinnias and deep-veined lettuce sat atop each other. There were large orange carrots and small green peas, striped cucumbers and frizzy heads of fennel. He selected seeds for tomatoes, basil, cucumbers and corn. Just a few feet away, a fleet of baby sunflower plants peeked out hopefully.www.newhavenarts.org