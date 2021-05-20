Seed Exchange, Sunflowers Sprout From Wilson Library

Earlier this week, my family and I said goodbye to my great aunt, Rose J. Jones. She died in her Hamden home on Friday, April 23. She was 82. I will miss Aunt Rose’s voice, the sound of her laugh, her smile and her insight. I never imagined this world without her, but it is indeed better because she was here. During her life, she prioritized her faith in God, showing empathy towards others, her family, education, upward mobility, community service and fashion.