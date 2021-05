Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced that all SUNY schools will require COVID-19 vaccines for all in-person students this fall. This applies to all 64 SUNY campuses as well as to all City University of New York schools. The state requirement is contingent on the vaccines receiving full FDA approval, rather than the current emergency use authorization. Both the SUNY and CUNY Boards will need to act to adopt the policy as well. Currently, faculty and staff are not a part of this mandate.