Oracle Lighting Third Fastest Growing Company in Metro New Orleans
Featured in the Current Issue of New Orleans CityBusiness Magazine, Oracle Lighting Has Grown by 56 Percent Over the Past Three Years. METAIRIE, LA, May 20, 2021 – Oracle Lighting (www.oraclelights.com), the market leader in high-quality and innovative LED solutions for the automotive/12Volt, power sports, marine, and motorcycle markets, is proud to announce it was ranked as the third fastest growing company in the entire metro New Orleans area, with a three-year growth rate of 56 percent, according to New Orleans CityBusiness magazine.www.twice.com