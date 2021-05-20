newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Oracle Lighting Third Fastest Growing Company in Metro New Orleans

By Authors
Twice
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatured in the Current Issue of New Orleans CityBusiness Magazine, Oracle Lighting Has Grown by 56 Percent Over the Past Three Years. METAIRIE, LA, May 20, 2021 – Oracle Lighting (www.oraclelights.com), the market leader in high-quality and innovative LED solutions for the automotive/12Volt, power sports, marine, and motorcycle markets, is proud to announce it was ranked as the third fastest growing company in the entire metro New Orleans area, with a three-year growth rate of 56 percent, according to New Orleans CityBusiness magazine.

www.twice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Metairie, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive Industry#Growing Revenue#Business Growth#New Orleans Market#Global Growth#Oracle Lighting Has Grown#Oracle Lighting Having#Inc500#The Pr Wire#Oracle Lighting Ceo#Consumer Products Company#Technologies#Product Development#Niche Products#Suppliers#Power Sports#Marine Markets#Market Leader#Powersports#Motorcycle Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Oracle
Related
Businessfreshfruitportal.com

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market announces plans for growth

Whole Foods Market (WFM) has announced changes to its corporate merchandising and operations, team member services and technology teams in order to improve support for stores as well as distribution centers. The company said that the changes are designed to improve support for the stores and distribution centers as they...
Businessmitechnews.com

C3 Industries CEO Ankur Rungta Updates Cannabis Company Story

ANN ARBOR – C3 Industries is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Ann Arbor. Its CEO is Ankur Rungta. In this video interview, Ankur updates progress made in not only expanding the company’s provisioning centers, soon five and eventually 11, plus expanding its 40,000 square foot grow facility in Webberville by another 90,000 square feet.
Businesssupplychaindive.com

Amazon embarks on 75K hiring push to accommodate logistics growth

Amazon aims to hire 75,000 fulfillment and logistics workers across the U.S. and Canada, the company announced Thursday. "Amazon’s fulfillment and logistics network is continuing to grow across the country," a spokesperson said via email, "and we are hiring to accommodate that growth." Average pay will start at more than...
Industryfreightwaves.com

9 logistics companies named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces

Nine logistics companies were recognized on Inc. magazine’s sixth annual list of Best Workplaces. The list is the result of a wide-ranging measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether their teams are operating in person or remotely. Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc.singled...
New Orleans, LAneworleanscitybusiness.com

Fastest Growing Companies: 1. Gulf States Construction Services

Editor’s note: CityBusiness tracks the Fastest Growing Companies in the New Orleans area based on information we obtain from our regular surveys of private companies. The five standouts that were featured in our May 7 print edition reported the largest percentage increase in revenue over the past three years. Businesses that want to be considered for the Fastest Growing Companies and Top Private Companies lists should contact Market Research Director Jessica Greenlee Maldonado at jgreenlee@nopg.com.
Businessretaildive.com

Office Depot parent plans to break up its retail and B2B businesses

Office Depot's parent plans to separate its retail and business-to-business units into two independent, publicly traded companies, according to a press release. Under the separation, some 1,100 Office Depot and Office Max stores and the officedepot.com e-commerce site will form one company (ODP). Another company (NewCo) will house the B2B contract and office-supply distribution units.
Phoenix, AZgpec.org

HelloFresh expands West Coast production and distribution capabilities with new Phoenix facility

NEW YORK (May 6, 2021) – HelloFresh, America’s leading meal kit company, announced today plans to open a new distribution center in Phoenix, Arizona. The nearly 440,000 square-foot facility located at 1850 South 71st Avenue will become the company’s largest shipping and fulfillment center globally, supporting growing demand for HelloFresh meal kits and enabling HelloFresh to better serve new and existing customers on the West Coast.
Real Estatemassachusettsnewswire.com

Tech-driven title company Expetitle enters Texas market with real estate tech brokerage to create a multi-state, digital-first real estate experience

Tech-driven title company enters Texas market with real estate tech brokerage to create a multi-state, digital-first real estate experience. DALLAS, Texas /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Today, Expetitle announces a service expansion into Texas via a strategic partnership with Nada to offer a streamlined and centralized home closing transaction.
BusinessCNET

Amazon to add 10,000 more employees by the end of 2021

Amazon says it will hire 10,000 more workers in the UK by the end of 2021 and boost its headcount in the country to 55,000. The news comes a day after the retail giant announced it was adding 75,000 jobs across the US and Canada and roughly a month ahead of Prime Day 2021, its annual sales event being held in June this year.
BusinessZDNet

Walmart announces plans to purchase virtual fitting room company Zeekit

Walmart has unveiled plans to acquire Zeekit, an Israeli tech company that has created a virtual fitting room platform for shoppers. In a blog post, Walmart executive vice president of apparel and private brands Denise Incandela explained that the move intended to solve one of the thorniest problems facing fashion shoppers today: Understanding how something fits from just online photos.
IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Massive Growth: Challenges And Opportunities For Third-Party Logistics Post-Pandemic

John Hayes is Director of Sales for Balyo USA and a widely-respected thought leader regarding automation in the materials handling industry. The pandemic sparked a 77.6% increase in e-commerce over February 2020, as online shoppers of all ages turned to e-commerce for ease, convenience and safety. To meet these logistics and fulfillment demands, third-party logistics (3PL) providers had to prove agility, adaptability and flexibility more than ever before. In this post-pandemic balance of 2021 and beyond leaders face a fragile supply chain, an ever-increasing and demanding customer, as well as B2B e-commerce occupying a massive market share. Together, these factors create business development challenges.
Businesspetproductnews.com

CountryMax Ramps Up Its In-House Marketing Team

CountryMax, which has 18 retail stores in New York, is growing its in-house marketing team by adding Brian Rapp as creative director and Jenny LaMar as junior designer. Rapp, a Cazenovia resident and veteran of several upstate N.Y.-based ad agencies and most recently part of the in-house advertising team for Oneida Nation Enterprises and Turning Stone Resort Casino, brings decades of consumer marketing and branding experience, officials said in a statement.
Businesswebershandwick.com

United Minds Study Reveals Gap Between Company DE&I Efforts and Employee Experiences

A new study on diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace shows a divide between corporate efforts to advance DE&I and the lived experiences of many employees. Change management consultancy United Minds’ report, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: A People Imperative, finds that many employees are either doubtful or uncertain about the effectiveness of their employer’s DE&I efforts, and that even amid heightened attention on the importance of advancing DE&I, bad behavior and lack of commitment persists within organizations.
Agriculturewholefoodsmagazine.com

Canadian Consumer Program, Scooby-Doo EATS, Aims to Up Product Diversity

Toronto—Scooby-Doo EATS, a program created by Entergage Inc., has announced the opening of 13 fulfillment centers equipped with frozen storage and automation across Canada for direct-to-consumer purposes. The company has launched a shopping experience website with a subscription box model delivered to consumers in thermal bags and ice packs. “With...
RetailValueWalk

Cashierless Stores and Other Disruptive Concepts in the Retail Space

Distinguishing between long-term trends that merely accelerated during the pandemic and short-term trends that may fade, is clearly something that analysts seek to work out in the finest detail. The retail industry is ready to continue it’s evolution and below we take a closer look at the most disruptive concepts right now.