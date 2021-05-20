Oracle Lighting Third Fastest Growing Company in Metro New Orleans

John Hayes is Director of Sales for Balyo USA and a widely-respected thought leader regarding automation in the materials handling industry. The pandemic sparked a 77.6% increase in e-commerce over February 2020, as online shoppers of all ages turned to e-commerce for ease, convenience and safety. To meet these logistics and fulfillment demands, third-party logistics (3PL) providers had to prove agility, adaptability and flexibility more than ever before. In this post-pandemic balance of 2021 and beyond leaders face a fragile supply chain, an ever-increasing and demanding customer, as well as B2B e-commerce occupying a massive market share. Together, these factors create business development challenges.