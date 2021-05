Some so-called chefs released a list of the best cities for barbecue in the U.S. Seattle ranked the highest in Washington state, coming in at #7 on the list. Excuse me, but when I think of barbecue, I definitely do not think of SEATTLE! Who are these people making this list? I question their judgment as a foodie and as a human being! Why don’t they ever come to the small towns within a state instead of the big city? I say this because if there's one thing I know is it's the small towns that serve up the best barbecue! Come on, man! We EASILY have the best bbq in the Pacific Northwest, don’t you think?